LETTERS: Public health measures send readers into the red zone

Nazi death masks!
Sometimes a letter to the editor elicits a gut-clinching reaction. Susan Peterson’s July 15 letter was reprehensible: Comparing those who enforce mask orders to Nazis and the Gestapo is a bridge too far.
The word “holocaust” is Greek meaning “whole” and “burned.” From 1933 to 1945, the Nazi party systematically murdered six million Jews and five million gypsies, intellectually disabled, dissidents and homosexuals. The Nazis considered Jews to be inferior. Selections for the death camps were based on race, politics, ideologies and behavior. Opinions such as Ms. Peterson’s are reckless and have no basis. The wearing of masks is a public health issue, one focused on shared sacrifice and containing viral spread; the Nazis’ actions were based on hate and prejudice.
There are no bounties offered by police for those not wearing masks. The first offense is a warning. If there’s a second offense, the party not wearing the mask is fined, not jailed.
Apparently Ms. Peterson has never met a Jewish person with a number tattooed on their arm. I have. Ms. Peterson needs to read the Nobel Peace Prize-winning memoir by Elie Wiesel about his survival as a teenager in the Nazi death camps. Maybe if she expanded her knowledge about the devastation inflicted on European Jews during World War II, she might understand what real Nazis did to destroy humanity.
The wearing of masks is to protect the wearer and those around the wearer. New studies released only last week bolster this conclusion. And contrary to this presidential administration’s conflicting views on COVID-19, this virus is highly contagious, deadly and not a Democratic hoax. Yet every time this president opens his mouth about the virus, he lies. The wearing of masks is all about trying to save humanity.
I am a patriot. I believe that without rules this nation will gradually slide into anarchy. Ms. Peterson, your First Amendment rights are not being trampled because a health expert with vast knowledge of virology and epidemiology tells us that the wearing of masks can reduce COVID sickness, death and infection. From your letter, it sounds as if you disbelieve the experts.
Your comparison of officials pressing us to wear masks to Nazis guilty of horrific crimes demonstrates ignorance, plain and simple.
Donna M. Myers, Waco
NAACP misfire
I am at a loss trying to understand what the president of the local NAACP expects the governor or any other official to do when everyday, ordinary people make bad choices. [“Waco-area officials: Federal, state government failed black people in COVID-19 response,” Trib, July 10] I don’t remember Texas Gov. Greg Abbott saying in his statement to “go out and mingle with people you do not know.” I think his statements all along have stressed such precautions as wearing masks or face coverings. Everyone received the same information, not just a select few.
Mary Ellis, Hewitt