Q&A with Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon: 2022-23 education hopes hinge on relative stability

With classes beginning this week across Waco Independent School District, leadership and campus educators look forward to a year of some stability, the better to focus on, without distraction, student instruction and improving test scores. Since her local tenure began in fall 2019, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon has grappled with wildly shifting public health measures amidst a pandemic that took a toll on students and staff (including the death of a principal) while contending with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton; significant mandates issuing from the Texas Education Agency and Texas Legislature; anxieties in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre; and increasing polarization in the nation’s culture wars, including fireworks over critical race theory. In this Aug. 2 interview conducted by longtime Tribune-Herald staff writer Carl Hoover, Editor Steve Boggs and veteran journalist Bill Whitaker, Superintendent Kincannon, 54, discusses the upheaval of the past few years, strategies to raise test scores and steps to stanch the exodus of teachers and support staff from the increasingly embattled field of public education in Texas.

Question: Quote by former President Trump about educators on July 23 at a Student Action Summit in Florida: “You would not trust these people to babysit your children for 20 minutes, why should we then let them educate millions of American students, six hours a day, year after year after year? Whatever it takes, the conservative movement must liberate these children from the captivity of these Marxist teachers.” Fact: In 2021, after state legislators passed a bill banning teaching critical race theory in schools, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made them pass another. Fact: In his reelection campaign, Abbott has vowed to expand parents’ rights to make them the primary decision-maker in what their child is taught. Fact: In June an armed 81-year-old man in Granbury, in our state senatorial district, refused to heed a five-minute rule allotted everyone else at a school board meeting and threatened “Democratic socialist liberals” running the district over alleged pornography in the library and the teaching of CRT. What is happening to public education in Texas?

Susan Kincannon: We have been pulled into a lot of political posturing over the last year and it’s been quite a challenge for public schools. For Waco ISD, we have not been impacted as much, but we’ve certainly seen that debate across the country and across Texas. I’m not much for politics. I’ve said that before. It’s not about the politics for me, it’s about the kids and the work we do. But it’s been very troubling to watch. It’s torn communities apart and so I’m thankful for Waco ISD that this has not been the case. There are a lot of opinions on either side and it has not been good for public schools.

Q: My background as an education reporter and the husband of a retired teacher reminds me how hard it was to get some parents to show up for meet-the-teacher night at local campuses. So how can parents take greater control if they choose?

Kincannon: We have a number of ways for parents to become involved. We have meet-the-teacher events and have sent out a ton of information about it. Our registration numbers are higher than I’ve seen since I’ve been to Waco. We’ve struggled historically in Waco ISD to get parents to register their kids before school starts. We want to get kids enrolled and find out how many are coming so we can prepare for them. We have lots of committees in the school district to get parents involved. We have a school health advisory committee, a districtwide educational improvement committee and site-based committees on every campus in which parents can become involved. So there are a number of ways for parents to connect in addition to PTAs or PTOs.

Q: Do we have an active PTA locally?

Kincannon: We don’t. We have more PTOs — parent-teacher organizations. But those aren’t as active as we would like. We would like more participation from parents. It varies by campus.

Q: What’s the problem?

Kincannon: I think it’s a traditional approach to engaging parents and people are busy. Lives have changed since that structure was put in place. We need other ways to engage them.

Q: In Trib reporting, our community learned a collaboration funded through federal COVID-19 relief money is placing a licensed professional counselor from Ascension Providence at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy for the next three years. What’s causing our teachers so much stress that they might need such treatment?

Kincannon: Teaching has always been a stressful job. With the pandemic, stresses increased. You saw teachers having to cover more for each other as there were more positive cases and more absences. I got here and my team came in and we instituted some changes in the midst of an incredibly challenging time. But just the pandemic placed a lot of stress on people in the wider community as well as the schools. It was a hard time.

Q: Did House Bill 4545 contribute to that stress or is that an exaggeration? [NOTE: House Bill 4545, passed in 2021 by the Texas Legislature, required districts to add accelerated catch-up instruction for students academically hobbled by the pandemic.]

Kincannon: It definitely added to the stress. There’s a requirement that we provide a certain number of minutes to students for remediation who are behind and so we’ve had to document all this remediation. We put some nice structures and systems in place to make sure we met student needs and the requirements of that bill.

Q: It struck me as a lot of individualized tutoring to catch up but not necessarily with any additional staff.

Kincannon: Well, not from the state, so that was definitely an unfunded mandate. But we had already been putting into place, using federal stimulus monies, additional supports for students. We doubled the number of pull-out instructors we have on our campuses to work with small groups of students. That helped us meet House Bill 4545 requirements. Then we put other structures in place with scheduling of our secondary students so we could provide remediation during the day. But, yes, that did add to the load and stress. More than that, the state added to it with the requirement for reading academies. [NOTE: This legislation required educators who teach grades K-3 to complete a 60-to-120-hour course on reading instruction — “reading academies” — if they wanted to keep their jobs, a mandate complicated by the pandemic that took many teachers out of the workforce.] Those reading academies for elementary school teachers were difficult, requiring a lot of time and work. We compensated our teachers for attending, but there was a lot of additional work during a really challenging time. It was a great idea by the state but bad timing. And definitely unfunded.

Q: During a Texas House Committee on Public Education hearing a few weeks ago, Republican state Rep. Gary VanDeaver informed colleagues that one principal told him that his school wouldn’t offer biology this year because they couldn’t find a biology teacher — and that when they did find one, they would double-up biology classes the following year. In March, Gov. Abbott announced formation of the Teacher Vacancy Task Force, made up of teachers and school administrators, to craft ideas on how to improve the profession. Pam Fischer of Provident Heights Elementary School, president of the Waco chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association, represents educators in our area. Task force members in June split into groups to tackle concerns such as educator preparation, pay, staffing and improving the teacher experience. Which of these encourage you regarding overall teacher retention?

Kincannon: Teacher experience is No. 1, making sure teachers have what they need to teach in our classrooms, making sure our systems are organized for them, and clear, and that they have the training and support they need to do their jobs, that they have quality leadership that supports them. No. 2, I definitely think teachers aren’t paid enough, so anything we can do to continue their salaries up is really important. We have budget struggles this school year in Waco ISD due to loss of enrollment caused by the pandemic, but we still made giving teacher pay raises a priority. [NOTE: Waco ISD teachers will see an extra $1,675 in their salaries with increases for staff members. The salary plan also increases starting teacher salaries to $51,475, an increase of $1,225.]

Q: I noticed that, even as you had to cut back on the district budget.

Kincannon: The other thing we did — and we did it early, before we realized how hard it would be filling teacher vacancies — we invested in retention bonuses. Waco ISD has been struggling with teacher retention for many years and that was a priority, to try and reduce our turnover rate. I asked the board to approve a retention bonus using our federal stimulus money of $10,000 for teachers who came back to Waco ISD this year. It’s paid out in three payments so they have to keep coming back throughout the period of the grant funding. They’ll get a third in December, a third next December and the final third in fall 2024. We’re also providing that same benefit to our incoming teachers with a retention bonus of $5,000. They’ll get half next year at Christmas and half the following year.

Q: How bad was the pandemic and other circumstances in driving teachers out?

Kincannon: We saw an increase in turnover from last year to this year — about 50 more teachers overall. So we lost about 250 teachers when typically we would lose about 200 teachers. We want to keep our teachers and we’re investing in them.

Q: The Texas House Committee on Public Education this summer heard testimony on parents’ rights centering on what children are taught. Some educators say this is one reason teachers aren’t returning to classrooms, aggravating a shortage already evident in a growing culture war and pandemic. Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath says TEA data suggest teachers are simply overworked with stagnant pay: “We have set teachers up with jobs that are very difficult for mortals to do.” Is money the answer?

Kincannon: It’s bigger than that. I think structures and systems to support teachers play a role in it. I think just the rumble, the negative conversation about teaching this past year, also played a part in the turnover that we saw, but I don’t think just pouring money into it is the answer.

Q: What’s the biggest challenge that undermines local control of district leadership?

Kincannon: There always seems to be something we’re required to do by the state that’s monitored by the state. The biggest was the COVID response. I can’t tell you how many Zoom calls I was on the last couple of years. It was like, “Here’s what you’re going to do, here’s the process and, oh, by the way, the process is changing, so you can’t do it that way anymore, you’ve got to do it this way.”

Q: The press as well as the public still seek answers in the Robb Elementary School massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead, some literally shot to pieces. It seems clear school district police and the city of Uvalde police force, for all their training and high-powered weaponry, couldn’t or wouldn’t confront a lone gunman with a semi-automatic weapon picking off teachers and children. The Texas Education Agency ordered a review of school safety procedures and access points as well as ensuring that doors lock properly at all 9,000 schools statewide before classes begin this month. We have a pretty large district with 26 campuses and more than 14,000 students. How are we doing?

Kincannon: We’re doing everything asked by the state. Audits of doors and all that are being met. Aside from that, this summer we internally have been evaluating all safety practices. We’ve looked at fences, we’ve talked about drills, we’ve been talking every week about Robb Elementary. Of our processes and procedures, we feel pretty good. There are some places we want to improve. Specifically, there are some locks we still want to work on at our campuses, changing some out and changing some fencing, but this district has done a really nice job of implementing safety and security protocols.

Q: Our reporting suggests you’re also betting on a bond between students and teachers to highlight potential problems and threats.

Kincannon: The revelation that was really compelling to me from Robb Elementary was about the shooter and his experiences in school being a loner and how he went to a darker place throughout COVID. It validated what I believe about connection and belonging and how we have a responsibility to know our kids and to help them feel like they belong in our school system, and then to help other students, all of our students, become better people and report things they see. One of the things we’re doing this fall is rolling out our social emotional learning curriculum [to encourage students to manage their emotions, problem-solve and create positive relationships with others]. You’ll see our values and priorities in some of the things we’ve already done and in the new work we’re doing. We added the counselor support for staff, but we also added transition specialists for G.L. Wiley Opportunity Center to help kids going back and forth [based on behavioral issues], we added six additional school counselors last year and we added two social emotional learning coordinators, so we’re really working on our kids as people.

Q: I know parents, employees and others can also report concerns anonymously at wacoisd.org/stopit.

Kincannon: It has been in place a year to a year and a half. Districts are required to have an anonymous reporting system. My experience is if you teach students how to use it, they’ll pretty much tell you everything. But it’s also for community and staff members. Anyone can report anything.

Q: During a hearing in the wake of the Uvalde slaughter, Republican state Sen. Charles Perry focused on the eternal problem of student discipline. He indicated he would file legislation that “addresses classroom disruptions and disrespect towards teachers and other students.” He suggested unruly students, especially if problems are chronic, don’t belong in public schools. And Republican state Sen. Robert Nichols, who chairs the school safety committee, emphasized student discipline problems almost consistently fall upon public schools for a very good reason: “Your private schools, they don’t have to put up with them. They just send them out. Your charter schools don’t have to put up with them, so they send them out. And so they all get stuck at public schools. In public schools, we really don’t have a system for dealing with them.” What’s the proper course on school discipline in Waco ISD?

Kincannon: This has been a big issue for Waco ISD. It was a concern pre-pandemic, but with the pandemic we saw kids come back different. We struggled mightily with behavior last year. I listened to a lot of teachers talk about behavioral struggles in their classrooms and on campuses last spring. There are a lot of ways we can improve. We could better prepare teachers to manage classroom behaviors. One thing we did this summer was offer a boot camp for our new teachers. We had about 75 teachers who came in a week early and we spent a whole week on behavior. We talked about how to de-escalate situations, how to set up classroom management. And we’re having differentiated instruction on classroom management with specified topics for advanced teachers.

Q: Yet Sen. Perry may have something. The Trib editorial board has debated this before: There are some students who, if they don’t want to learn, maybe we need to finally kick them out because they’re threatening fellow students, threatening teachers or causing disruptions that upset the learning process. I know that’s not a very progressive and studied thing to say, but —

Kincannon: It’s not an option for us. We have an obligation to educate our students. School districts are pretty bureaucratic in nature, so I tend to think we need to slow down a bit and stop and work on individual cases. When a student is not being successful — just like a threat assessment identifies a student who is having problems — we need to stop and diagnose the problem and figure out what kind of supports to put in place.

Q: Besides discipline problems such as fighting, mouthing off to teachers or vandalism, the problem of truancy is cited as a continuing concern. That suggests failures not just in the child but in fundamental parenting. Is truancy a problem in Waco ISD and are our courts handling the problem?

Kincannon: It’s a problem. We don’t have as much support as we used to have — I’m not saying Waco specifically, but the rules changed on who we could file on and how that worked through the system.

Q: You’re talking about the recent lack of criminality in school offenses, I assume. [NOTE: Under a law signed by Gov. Abbott, truancy is no longer a criminal offense in Texas, though school districts may still refer a student to truancy court.]

Kincannon: Absolutely. That has made it harder to get some kids to come to school and it’s taken some of the teeth out of what we can do about students who aren’t coming and their families. We need our kids in school. We need them there learning. We’re accountable for them and, you know, that was another challenge we had with the pandemic, secondary schools especially. We struggled to get much higher than 80 percent at the secondary school level this last school year. We’re still studying ways we can engage parents and students and simply get them there.

Q: Waco ISD as a whole saw improved passing rates in reading and math for third through eighth grades, except for seventh-grade math. Most Waco ISD schools, however, fell below the state average in every grade level and subject in the new State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) scores. For Waco ISD, the year’s test results show problem areas. Given the state and national scene, plus the need for Waco ISD to get scores up in communities that continue to struggle with poverty amid pandemic surges that physicians say we’re no longer taking seriously, what can parents and civic leaders do to help?

Kincannon: We need to focus on reading in this community. We need kids reading. We have a wonderful support program where we have a group that comes in and reads to our kids.

Q: Is this the one involving our school board president, Stephanie Korteweg?

Kincannon: Yes. Kids need more individual support, more practice reading and reading fluency, and so anything the community and parents can do to read with children will be so beneficial to them. [NOTE: President Korteweg was director of the organization for seven years. The STARS Book Club has a small staff that manages and supports the volunteers. However, book club mentors are all volunteers. The privately run Annie E. Casey Foundation reported in 2011 that a student who can’t read on grade level by third grade is four times less likely to graduate by age 19 than a child who does read proficiently by that time. “Add poverty to the mix,” the foundation reports, “and a student is 13 times less likely to graduate.”]

Q: Yet we live in an age where the cellphone dominates, where social media and abbreviated messaging employ fractured words and befuddling acronyms. Is all this causing some of the reading problem or is this just an age-old situation?

Kincannon: It’s always been a problem with children of poverty. Perhaps it has gotten harder with cellphones. I’m not sure the research would show that, but children coming from poverty historically have struggled with reading and we definitely see that in our own community. Ninety percent of our students are economically disadvantaged.

Q: You’ve mentioned challenges we’ve undergone through legislative mandates and even some of the political issues. Yet last year a $355 million Waco ISD bond issue passed with ease. It would seem the community feels you guys are heading in the right direction. [NOTE: Waco ISD voters approved the bond package 59 percent to 41 percent — stunning given economic fears. The money will pay for rebuilding Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School and Kendrick Elementary School on their existing campuses, while South Waco Elementary School will be expanded. Indian Spring Middle School and Alta Vista Elementary School will close.]

Kincannon: I was very pleased with the margin. I’ve done a number of bond elections and, as an administrator, I never saw that kind of margin. Usually they’re very close. I did consider that a vote of confidence in what we’re doing but also I think people saw the need. And it’s not hard to see the need when you walk into some of our school buildings. We have old facilities. The first time I walked in Waco High School I was in shock at the condition of the building. When I saw it I began to do some things immediately. I mean, there were wires hanging down in classrooms that got fixed right away, there was broken furniture we replaced, but some things I just couldn’t solve without a bond program. Just the age of the building created a lot of the conditions.

Q: But that vote was a decisive victory at a time when school bond packages seldom pass decisively if at all.

Kincannon: We had great community involvement. We had a really fantastic committee that represented the community, all aspects of the community. We studied together. And we did all this during the pandemic by Zoom, itself a challenge. We were very strategic in addressing the topics and allowing space for people to express their opinions and we did site tours. We had committee members sign up and visit campuses and we would have them visit an older campus first versus a newer campus. Take a look at the Dean Highland campus and see what that looks like compared to Kendrick Elementary. You can see vast differences in our facilities and I think that was impactful. [NOTE: To quote district spokeswoman Alice Jauregui, “Kendrick was built in the 1950s at a time when classroom wings opened to the outside. Later, those classroom wings were closed in. In that school and others such as Crestview Elementary, there is no air conditioning or heat in the hallways or restrooms. In addition, some of the school’s common spaces such as the cafeteria and the library were built very small. New elementary schools also include gymnasiums under the same roof as all other spaces. Dean Highland is a newer campus that was built in 2010.”]

Q: What misperceptions did you come across in surveying people’s impressions about the district during the bond campaign and at other points?

Kincannon: There’s a lot of negative perceptions of Waco ISD in the community and I don’t like them. They hurt my heart. I think a lot of them surround the kids and behavior management, a lot around support and how teachers are treated by the administration and just this general “Don’t work in Waco ISD” attitude. I’ve heard that too. I want to change that, I want to change the culture of this district. I want it to be a place where people want to work.

Q: The board looks different than it did a few years ago. It looks a little more like Waco ISD, I would argue. What kind of role have board members taken in reaching out to the community and trying to set folks straight about district stereotypes?

Kincannon: Well, we have had so much board turnover that we now have a relatively new board. Five of our seven board members have less than two years of experience, so they’re still learning what it means to be a board member. This is a very complicated system we have. The board does set the vision of this district but their tool to do that is through the superintendent.

Q: I was thinking of such outreach as the school board president’s commendable involvement in reading programs.

Kincannon: Stephanie Korteweg absolutely loves Waco ISD and was a teacher in the district for about 12 years. She’s a strong advocate for students and staff of Waco ISD. It’s tremendous to have someone who’s been in that role [as an educator] and understands what the district looks like from the inside and now serves as the board president.

Q: In the context of a relatively new board, there’s always been an issue in this district about how mobile the population is. A high percentage of kids go to multiple schools during the same school year, so they’re always starting over at another campus. And when you look at teacher turnover, a high percentage of our first-year teachers don’t come back because they’ve had a bad experience. A high percentage of teachers with five years or less don’t come back. This is true even with superintendents. I remember when longtime trustee Allen Sykes resigned from the board in 2021, he talked about in his 22 years he had voted to approve five superintendents. There is so much change and churn and turnover. Every time we have a new superintendent, they bring the leadership they’re comfortable with and the philosophy they’re comfortable with, and for a lot of people whose careers are in this district it’s like, wearily, “Oh, a new program.” Where in all this do you get the continuity needed to solve some of our problems?

Kincannon: It starts with leadership at the top, keeping that continuity, getting the board to row in the same direction as the superintendent and sticking with the work over time. That’s what I saw in my previous district. [NOTE: Superintendent Kincannon led Belton ISD from 2011 to 2019.] There was continuity for years and years and it made a difference because you’re going to do some new things every year but you’re not going to overturn everything. You build on the strength you have, so we were able to strengthen programs. There was a lot of loyalty to the team and to the work we were doing and so that developed over a long period of time and made a difference for kids. That’s what’s needed in Waco ISD.

Q: I looked at test scores and accountability. The positive thing is the percentage of growth. It’s still below the state average, but I thought, “You know, conceivably, if you continue this percentage of growth year to year to year, then approaching the state standard is conceivable within maybe two or three years.” Then I looked at how far that distance is and I thought, “Well, maybe not!” But I wonder: How many years to close the gap?

Kincannon: It’s hard to close the gap. It takes a lot of work and a lot of intentionality. We set a goal this year to improve our ratings, to get a better score than last year. Next year I have a goal that we don’t have any “D” or “F” state ratings for our campuses. What we’re doing is working with individual principals and their leadership teams on growing from where they are.

Q: We have two veteran state lawmakers: Republican Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson of Waco and Republican Sen. Brian Birdwell of Granbury. If you were to press them to support our school district one way or another next legislative session, how could they help?

Kincannon: I would like to see them continue to financially support our public schools. We have to get teacher pay up, so that would be a priority for us. Aside from that, I really would like for them to not add many unfunded mandates that continue to pull from our time and energy. And then regarding accountability, could they please not change things on us so often? We have new TEKS [Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills curriculum standards for Texas public schools from kindergarten to grade 12] next year, changes to the accountability system. Some changes are good for us, but some changes make the work harder.

Q: Can you name one way in which Birdwell and Anderson have helped local public education? They’ve been in office quite a while.

Kincannon: To be honest with you, I don’t know them very well. I came in when the pandemic hit and I haven’t had the opportunity to get to know them as well as I should, so I’ll put some of that on me. I know Doc was by my office early on to visit, but I don’t know them very well or which bills they have supported. But I’ll be paying attention this legislative session.

Q: Transitional question: You’re going into your fourth school year here. Two, maybe two and a half years, have been nothing but pandemic stresses. As you go into fall 2022, does it feel like your first year?

Kincannon: It really does! It really does! I got here in September 2019 and the school year had already started, so I didn’t even have an opportunity to get to know the principals, much less my leadership team, and then the pandemic hit and we closed. And last year we had another round of pandemic issues. I looked up last week at our administrative retreat and I thought, “Oh, well, I know every single school leader now.”

Q: Last year you were battling the state attorney general over masking during a pandemic.

Kincannon: It was a huge distraction. We thought we were having this great regular school year, the start of a great regular school year, and it was really August when cases started going up and we got slammed again because of COVID. So last year actually ended up being a harder year than any of us expected it to be and, of course, then we had the variant that hit in January, so we spent all year working on COVID. We had 2,000 positive cases in the district, we administered some 12,000 rapid tests, we had about a thousand PCR tests. The theme of the year was COVID for sure.

Q: The STAAR ratings show a bit of positivity like you’re heading in the right direction. Considering where you started, what are you looking for this school year?