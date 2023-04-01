Even in the very best of times, the departures of Johnny Binder the down-to-earth force of nature at Cameron Park Zoo and Terri Cox hands-on executive director of the long-influential Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society would be worthy of civic note and some trepidation by all who marvel at the zoo, especially since its successful move to Cameron Park in 1993 and continuing expansion. The two are synonymous with the 52-acre natural-habitat zoo and its collection of more than 1,700 animals. Binder, 69, the son and brother of experienced zoo professionals, began working as a zookeeper at Central Texas Zoo near the city airport in 1973, toiled in increasingly versatile and demanding zoo roles through the decades and on Friday retired as director of Cameron Park Zoo with a half-century of hard-won zoo expertise. Also leaving: Cox, 61, who became associated with the society as a Junior League member in 1989, later worked at the zoo as herpetarium curator (snakes and such), then as programs and exhibits curator, before becoming executive director of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society in 2019.

The decision to leave comes amid disagreement and bad feelings between city of Waco leadership and the zoological society board including prominent citizenry and donors outraged over what some claim is a City Hall bureaucracy bent on snuffing out the society’s role in zoo operations, support, marketing, research and conservation. While the city of Waco owns the zoo and city employees oversee day-to-day operations, the privately run nonprofit zoo society founded the zoo and has long funded activities that supplement operations in ways that benefit zoo staff, the animals, the public and the zoo’s broader mission in conservation, research and education. Over the last three decades, the society has reportedly raised more than $11.5 million to cover costs for animal care and enrichment, conservation, research, marketing and training, in addition to providing some 12,000 hours of volunteer labor annually. Cox and Binder leave behind high-profile zoo projects funded partially through a 2019 bond package, including an education/veterinary complex and an African penguin exhibit, as well as the steep expectations of the accrediting Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in areas of conservation, education, science and recreation. “Without their dedication, vision and leadership, our beloved zoo would not be in the top 50 zoos in the country,” society president Nancy Lacy said at a Thursday night reception honoring the two. “Johnny and Terri have developed partnerships and friendships with conservationists around the world, which has elevated Cameron Park Zoo to a very high level.” With a combined 80 years of zoo experience, Cox and Binder sat down for a lengthy interview with the Waco Tribune-Herald last week.

Question: You’ve described the past relationship of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society and the city of Waco as very cohesive in terms of Cameron Park Zoo management and operations.

Terri Cox: Everyone had a common goal, the betterment of the zoo. It’s worked because we started out with 56 animals and we now have more than 1,700. During the move from Central Texas Zoo to Cameron Park Zoo, Johnny managed animal collections for both and was sending animals out of one and into the other. But once we moved here, which is when I really started, the zoological society has always handled marketing, promotions, the website and education. But we all had a common goal.

Johnny Binder: And it didn’t make any difference if you were a zoological society employee or a city employee. The defining aspect was we all worked for the same thing.

Cox: And it was pretty much a conscious effort because before we moved to this location, the society officed downtown. When we moved out here with both society and city offices, the idea was we would become one team. We have been a part of a very cohesive unit up until I would say the last 18 months to two years when city directives reflected a conscious effort to divide the zoo.

Q: During construction of the sprawling Brazos River Country exhibit 18 years ago, I spent a couple of weeks at the zoo talking with zoo staff, though not enough to fully understand all that goes into management and operation of such a complicated entity as a zoo with hundreds of creatures, each requiring specialized attention. What would most surprise folks about operating the zoo daily?

Binder: A lot of the guests to whom we give behind-the-scenes tours are shocked at all the exhibit life support we have — the chillers and filters and pumps and generators and all of the things required to, say, keep a 50,000-gallon aquarium operating. It takes a room full of pumps and filters and aeration. And that includes generators to keep exhibits operating during bad weather. And then there’s the level of training for our staff. It compares with the best in the country. Some of the training is highly specialized with the reptiles, the great apes. I mean, dealing with venomous snakes takes a lot of schooling, a lot of safety training. There’s a lot of danger to the job such as with the big cats. But we have a very dedicated, safe staff that is serious in what they do.

Q: How did zoo staff and the animals weather Winter Storm Uri in 2021 when some 40,000 people in McLennan County went without power?

Binder: I kept staff around the clock for eight days. We had generators, emergency generators, running in all of the buildings. For example, in the Brazos River Country I’ve got a quarter of a million gallons of aquatic tanks that need life support. So when the power went down, we had to get a generator in here. We have two built-in generators, but it got so cold so fast the natural gas gelled in the regulator so it wouldn’t start. The herpetarium one did, the Brazos River one didn’t, so there was a local generator guy in town who has helped us for many years — his company is called The Motor Shop — but he had a generator as big as this room out here within an hour. And we had teams of electricians from the city and from Nemmer Electric, huge supporters of the zoo. But we had a staff of curators and zookeepers who stayed and rode out the entire storm. They checked the temperature of our animals every hour on the hour for eight days.

Cox: We had to bring inside all the birds normally in the aviary. We didn’t have enough holding space for them so we had this “boys and gulls” arrangement where the birds were put in the men’s restrooms because we have more staff who are women. We had birds in a lot of the zookeeper restrooms.

Binder: The good thing is when we get our new hospital open, it’s got enough of a quarantine and holding area to where we’ll have a lot more holding capacity for emergencies like that.

Q: The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society has long played a critical role in ensuring civic investment and the very citizen engagement arguably required in a unique entity that obviously cannot be left to City Hall alone to be handled as any other city department. How involved in zoo operations and oversight has the society been and how has that evolved or devolved?

Cox: The society started the zoo in Waco. It wouldn’t be here without the society, which started it in the 1950s. Years later it was responsible for passing the bond to build the zoo in Cameron Park. It was responsible for another bond to double the size of the zoo and build the Brazos River Country exhibit. And it was responsible for passing this last bond in 2019. People who make up the society — and we have to keep this in mind — they’re private citizens with a passion for animals and their community. They’ve always seen the zoo in terms that go beyond financial because it is a benefit to every community to have a good zoo. The education and conservation components are foremost in the society’s mind. In all of the bond issues prior to this last one, the society had a significant oversight role in making sure projects were built and built on time — and if money was short, then raising funds to make up the difference. If you look in a lot of the buildings such as the smaller aquariums or the Asian Forest exhibit —

Binder: With the Asian Forest (featuring the zoo’s celebrated Bornean orangutans and Komodo dragon exhibit), civic leader Nell Hawkins gave almost a million-dollar donation, then raised almost another million.

Cox: And the lions exhibit came about because city leader Sam Jack McGlasson’s widow, Liz, at the herpetarium opening (in 1997) said: “I’ve been watching and I see the quality of work you’re doing. I want to make a donation.” And she did, then matched it with friends, and built our lion exhibit. All of the exhibits built without bond money have been built with private funds raised by the zoological society. And in most of those projects the society hired the contractors and oversaw the work.

Binder: Something else important to me as director is they raise hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to do repairs and fund programs in our education department.

Cox: When we are short-staffed we hire additional workers to help with maintenance. So over the years the society has been tremendously involved in all of the zoo improvements, most recently the Mommy Nursing Pod, a private place where moms can nurse their children. Ascension Providence donated that. We’ve provided the bulk of travel money for the city and zoo staff to go to conferences, conservation trips, continuing education, staff development — that’s between $35,000 and $40,000 annually.

Q: Yet I understand the zoological society’s relationship with upper city management couldn’t be worse.

Cox: Well, they want to take it over now, they don’t want our help. It baffles me why a city government would want to eliminate a support society, the support the society gives in terms of marketing the zoo, travel and training for staff, underwriting so many zoo improvements. It baffles me why you’d rather spend tax money than accept the partnership and, yes, oversight that comes with those private dollars. The only reason I can think of is their not wanting any oversight or input from constituents and donors.

Q: Let me play devil’s advocate on behalf of the city: Have perhaps the complexities of operating and managing a modern-day zoo made the involvement of a benevolent society too cumbersome?

Cox: I don’t understand how that could be. If we’re operating as a city zoo, legalities are still controlled by the city. It’s been confusing because obviously we don’t hear the whole story — or, as director of the zoological society, I sure don’t hear it from the city. It’s apparently fine for us to continue paying for, say, salaries in the zoo education department. But the city wants a complete and total split between city and society employees to the degree they don’t even want them officing in the same building or going to staff meetings. Yet, as I brought up, if you want a complete split, you probably want to fund these four education positions we pay for. Then it’s like, “Oh, well, the education department will be an exception.” But why? As a partnership of 30 years, we have done great. You said it yourself earlier about seeing the zoo grow and become the second most-visited attraction in Waco. And we’ve passed our accreditation (with the exacting Association of Zoos and Aquariums) every time. This didn’t happen in a vacuum. It happened because the zoo staff, the society and the city all pulled together for the benefit of the zoo.

Q: Let’s back up. In a Dec. 23 Tribune-Herald story, you and Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society President Nancy Lacy and City Manager Bradley Ford indicated negotiations between the society and City Hall were making progress but that certain terms remained to be ironed out. No one at the time would talk specifics with the press, apparently given optimism a contract agreement might be reached. Clearly this optimism was misplaced, yet the press and the public remain in the dark about sticking points. At one point, Lacy said she would not sign a previous version of the contract and that the society was ready to “fight like hell” for the zoo. To quote her: “They can’t run the zoo without us, and we couldn’t run the zoo without them.”

Cox: One idea they have is limiting the society’s ability to raise funds (by curtailing its ability to sell zoological society memberships or manage special zoo events and rentals). And yet the city wants us to contribute to deferred maintenance because that’s one thing the city is behind on. They have not budgeted enough over the years. I commend this administration for realizing that and trying to do more. They would like help with that — they would like our money for that — but they want to decide how it’s spent. And so they want to severely limit ways we can make money, to the point it could put the society out of business — and our whole business is to raise funds for the zoo. But you know and I know philanthropists don’t just hand over a million dollars with no strings attached. They restrict those funds, they want them used for what they say they gave them for. And so we have to have some oversight in budgeting for new projects or deferred maintenance or whatever it is because if we’re going to take people’s money, we have to use that private money in the ways that were intended.

Q: So far as I can tell, Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society board members come from all walks of life, all political whims, yet collectively embrace the philosophy of research and conservation as part of the zoo’s broader mission. Why is this so important?

Binder: A large part of our Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation depends on involvement with these programs. But the real reason we do it is because wildlife is disappearing all over the planet at an alarming rate. We’re able to make an impact when there’s a financial donation to an organization on the other side of the world or we send staff there to help directly. Without zoos and other institutions doing this, in our lifetimes we’re going to see a lot of things disappear. When I started in the zoo business, there were five different types of tiger. Now there’s three and one of those is going away. Animals are declining at a rapid rate and one of our missions in the zoo industry is not only getting directly involved with conservation but also educating our public and our young kids. We have this new education center under construction and one of the goals there is to teach conservation, including by doing interviews with scientists in the field in real time about what they’re finding and learning.

Cox: There’s also the animal care and welfare aspect, especially considering how much longer animals (in properly run zoos) are living. The second or third oldest white rhino in the world is still alive (and at Cameron Park Zoo) because of the research that has been done to take care of these animals.

Binder: One of our giraffes, Jenny, came here in ’93 and she’s like 33 or 34 years old. She’s one of the oldest living giraffes around.

Cox: In our Great Ape Cardio Health Program, we study blood pressure and cardio health in orangutans, funded by the zoological society. That’s going to help not only zoo populations but also our society is sending someone to Borneo in June. She’ll train people in rehab facilities to train the animals for the care we give our animals. This will help some of those animals ultimately get back into the wild.

Q: I read Elizabeth Kolbert’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History,” which argues millions of animal species are now on the way out. I suspect some people would say, “Hey, we got zoos and we’re preserving the species there, why bother with all this wildlife conservation when people are more important?”

Binder: Because we’re next! If the world is that dumb — what’s left for us? Animals like the orangutans are disappearing because people are burning the forests, sometimes about 80,000 acres a month. They’re growing these fast-growing oil-palm trees. They get a quick crop and a quick [economic] turnaround, then move on down the road and do it again. And it’s affecting human populations as well. As the rainforests go away, the climate changes.

Q: I still run into people who don’t acknowledge climate change, though that’s begun to change after Winter Storm Uri of 2021 and the devastating drought last year. During the U.S. House Agriculture Committee listening session in Waco (March 15), a lot of farmers and ranchers acknowledged something is seriously wrong, especially with our water running low.

Cox: And I don’t think, honestly, driving an electric vehicle versus a gas-powered one is, in the grand scheme of things, going to have as much of an impact as acres and acres of forest and jungle around the world being burned and clear-cut with no replanting of trees or indigenous plants. On a much larger scale, humans certainly impact the environment. But when it comes down to whether you use a gas-cooking stove or an electric one, we’re looking too minutely at the problem. We need to reach out to other governments about everybody doing their part, beginning with stopping destroying the green on our planet. By doing that, I think, you can make an impact on weather patterns, an impact on animals not going extinct, an impact on our own quality of life.

Cox: The bonds got sold right away and it cost the citizens nothing — the bond package was tax-neutral. We did finally start building the hoofstock barn. Johnny and I kept asking to get started on the design — we were basically shut down during COVID-19 — but we kept being put off, we assumed by city management, because we weren’t in charge at that point. Johnny was not zoo director. Chris Vanskike was zoo director. [NOTE: Vanskike stepped down in February 2022, just over two years after assuming the post.] But the city, for one reason or another, kept delaying work on the design of these projects and that’s when the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society got pretty vocal about getting a move-on. We opened the hoofstock building — it was substantially completed in February 2022 — but that was the simplest component of the bond projects. On the penguin exhibit, we’ve pushed a little dirt but we’re still waiting on city permits.

Q: And what’s the latest on what was supposed to be an $8 million education and veterinary complex, which seems pretty important given the size and diversity of the present Cameron Park Zoo collection?

Cox: It’s now at $15 million because the longer we wait to build — well, those costs go up. But you saw all the construction out front (along the zoo parking lot), that’s the education and veterinary complex, so it’s underway.

Q: But will this measure up to what voters envisioned? There are fears that because of inflationary costs, the city or whoever’s running this show will downsize the project’s scope or compromise on the original vision promised voters.

Cox: We began getting instructions from city general services to cut the original scope of the buildings, but it got to the point where if we were to cut it to fit the original budget of $8.6 million — well, there was no point in even building it. We had a zoo commission meeting with the zoological society executive committee, Johnny and I and city staff. They agreed to stop cutting and start looking at ways to increase funds (to cover rising costs). That’s when we decided each entity would give $2 million each. Once they put a new budget together with projected costs for that and the penguin exhibit, it ultimately came to $3.35 million each.

Q: And the zoological society has honored its commitment.

Cox: We have given $2.35 million. We have not given the final million dollars because we have not gotten a finalized contract (involving future relations between the society and the city). We gave $2.35 million as an indication of good faith that we would negotiate a good contract with the city. The city tells us that they have come up with their share.

Q: Why is this veterinary hospital so important?

Binder: Well, because we built our hospital in ’93 when we had 50 animals and it’s about the size of this office. Our collection has expanded to more than 1,700. Our animals receive the very best of care, but we need a better facility for diagnostics, quarantine and holding. We need better facilities for surgeries and such. It’s also a critical part of our accreditation. We didn’t get “dinged” about it, but in the last two accreditation cycles, the AZA told us, “Y’all really need a new hospital out here.” And we said, “Well, we’re going to be working on this bond package.” They approved us contingent on that.

Q: People stress the importance of Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation in what we do at Cameron Park Zoo, including how we care for and display the animals, right up to this extraordinarily complicated 100-year breeding and loan-out program for endangered animals to ensure preservation and diversity of critical bloodlines. I understand from zoo society members that if we ever jack around and lose AZA accreditation, we might wind up with little more than a glorified petting zoo in Cameron Park.

Cox: All this involves accreditation standards that are updated annually. We are responsible for knowing those standards, living by them. If we don’t, your zoo goes under review. And if you lose accreditation, it takes longer to get reaccredited. The thing is most of our animals don’t actually belong to us. We move animals everywhere. Example: The San Diego Zoo actually owns our male tiger, the National Zoo in D.C. owns our female tiger, and when we have babies, the first goes to the institution that owns the female, the second to the institution that owns the male and the third would be ours. So you do these breeding loans. And agreements between zoos can be broken if you’re not accredited. They could decide, “We don’t trust you with our orangutans or our tigers” or whatever. And they can recall them and send them elsewhere. [NOTE: Given his vast experience, Binder has also served as an AZA accreditation inspector and worked on numerous global conservation efforts.]

Q: Getting back to present-day tensions, how does City Hall ideally and responsibly need to view the zoo? For the matter, how does the society ideally and responsibly need to view the zoo?

Cox: The zoo should be viewed as a business, an organization in and of itself. Whoever the governing authority is, whether city or society, you cannot shoehorn it into a city departmental box. There are so many moving parts between AZA standards and federal regulations that the situation is probably similar to managing the airport. In my opinion, you have to look at it and promote it as Cameron Park Zoo — not the city of Waco, not the zoological society. People want to come and enjoy the zoo. They don’t care nor do they want to know which side is running it. They need to know it’s operating, it’s functioning well, it’s safe for staff, safe for visitors, safe for the animals. And the only way you can really have it function at its finest is to let the experienced zoo professionals —

Binder: — do what they’re trained to do. And that’s what [the city of Waco] doesn’t do. It’s a lack of respect and a lack of freedom to do our job as professionals. We don’t get that very much from the city.

Q: Yet this has been a successful partnership for more than 30 years. Why is this no longer happening?

Binder: Micromanagement.

Q: Relations between city leadership and zoo supporters have plummeted to the point we’re having mediation in late May: What’s most important for the society?

Cox: The society must remain at the facility in charge of memberships because they’re obviously zoological society memberships. I think special events — it’s important that those fall under our purview and I think, quite honestly, the society has done a remarkable job of marketing and promoting the zoo and managing all the social media and website all these years. The proof is in the pudding in the number of people who come to this organization (reportedly drawing more than a quarter-million visitors annually). We want to maintain our ability to raise funds through private donations and have input in how funds are spent. If we’re raising funds from memberships, special events, private donations, rentals, all of the things we manage now, and we are handing these funds over for the benefit of the zoo, we must have input in how these are spent.

Q: Given your long public careers in our community, I’m sorry you’re leaving amidst such confounding rancor.

Cox: The saddest part is we have given our lives to the zoo. We are passionate about this facility and the animals. There’s no way in the world I would ever want to say, “I hope this all fails,” when I walk out. It’s the last thing either of us wants. The saddest part is (city) politics have driven us to this point. Politics have been behind the reason for us leaving. It’s caused a decline in staff morale (at the zoo) and a divisiveness between two groups of people. Society staff and city staff always worked well together. That’s the saddest thing — outside forces caused a deep, deep divide between the city and society staff. Johnny and I have worked for both entities. Both have their strong suits, both have their weaknesses. But it works better when we all work for a common goal — the success of the zoo. But when it gets to a point city government is the most important aspect, then for me it’s easy to conclude this is not going to be a successful model for the zoo. It’s like [McLennan County Commissioner] Will Jones said: This “three-legged stool” has been a successful model for the zoo with the society, the city and then the county allowing us to do bonds and helping us grow.

Binder: And those reasons are exactly why I decided to retire now instead of waiting till all the bond projects are finished, projects we’ve dedicated hundreds and hundreds of hours to design and develop. I don’t want to stay and see them done. I just want to leave. I’ll miss the heck out of it, but it’s time to go.

Interview conducted, condensed and edited by former Tribune-Herald opinion editor Bill Whitaker.