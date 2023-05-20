The Bluebonnet Philharmonic Orchestra will partner with the Central Texas Choral Society for "An Evening at the Esterházy Castle" from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive.

Admission is $10, and tickets will be available at the door.

The program, featuring a 40 piece symphony and 70 member choir, will highlight three works by Viennese classical composer Franz Joseph Haydn. The choir will sing, accompanied by the orchestra, Haydn's "Lord Nelson Mass" and "Te Deum." The orchestra will then play Haydn's "Symphony 104."