Orme spins two-hitter in Baylor's 1-0 win over Texas Tech

Dariana Orme doesn’t let a lot faze her.

Though Baylor made two errors in Friday’s series opener against Texas Tech, Orme kept her focus and threw a two-hitter to lift Baylor to a 1-0 win at Getterman Stadium.

Texas Tech’s Kendall Fritz threw almost as well as Orme as she limited the Bears to three hits and two walks. But Baylor (24-18, 3-7) managed to push across an unearned run in the fourth inning to win its seventh game in the last eight.

“We were opportunistic, and we haven’t had that a whole lot this year,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Once we finally got a runner on third base, we’ll take it. It’s all about wins right now. We needed to get the W.”

After Fritz (12-8) struck out the first two batters in the fourth, Josie Bower singled before stealing second and moving to third on catcher Molly Grumbo’s throwing error. Bower scored on Fritz’s wild pitch.

Texas Tech advanced runners into scoring position three times, but Orme (11-10) came up with the pitches she needed to keep the Red Raiders from scoring.

“Putting up zeroes, it’s hard to ask any more out of her,” Moore said. “Coach (Britni) Newman called a great game and she responded to it. Early on, I thought she was throwing too many pitches. I’m highly critical of throwing three-ball counts although she doesn’t walk many. I think an area she will improve in to make her go to another level is being able to get rid of batters quicker and not go so deep in the count.”

Orme (11-10) walked only one batter and struck out five and threw her second complete game in four days after throwing a six-hitter in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over UTA in a nine-inning game. She threw 117 pitches against the Red Raiders, but said she doesn’t think about how many pitches she’s throwing.

“I think it’s really mental at the end of the day,” Orme said. “Whether you threw a lot of pitches or little pitches, it is so mental. I think it helps me in the long run because I can throw 200 pitches and still get a dub, so it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day. Just go pound the zone for the team.”

Orme held the Red Raiders (21-22, 4-9) hitless until Ellie Bailey ripped a two-out double to the left-field wall in the fourth. But Orme forced Riley Ehlen to fly out to end the inning.

In the fifth, Grumbo reached on an error and Peyton Blythe walked before Orme struck out Riley Love and forced Arriana Ovilla to hit a hard line drive to leftfielder Emily Hott for the third out.

The Red Raiders threatened again in the sixth as Payton Jackson opened the inning with an infield single and moved to third on Carson Armijo’s bunt. But once again, Orme came through when needed as she forced Bailey to pop up and Ehlen to ground out to end another threat.

“My defense was working for me,” Orme said. “I think there were some times we would fall short, but then they would let me know that they’re going to get me the next one if I can roll in another one.”

The second game of the series is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. followed by Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.

