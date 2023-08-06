All military veterans who served in locations with burn pits, or who received other toxic exposure, are reminded that claims under the PACT Act filed before Aug. 9 will be backdated one year to the signing of the law. For more information, contact Steve Martinez, McLennan County veterans service officer, at 254-297-7171 or visit McLennan County Veterans OneStop, 2010 La Salle Ave.
PACT Act deadline
