Parts Fest: Sections of annual Waco Cultural Arts Fest go online

The Martin Museum activities will be limited to 30 people and following Baylor University’s COVID-19 protocols, which include masking and social distancing. Those wishing to attend should email their interest to wacowordfest@yahoo.com.

Those interested will be put on a waiting list and notified if they can attend. The Martin Museum event, whose details were still being worked out at midweek, will include a Texas Poetry Calendar workshop and an ekphrastic poetry exercise where those attending are invited to write a piece in conversation with an artwork in the museum.

WordFest’s annual anthology, which attracts writers from around the world, enjoyed a record number of submissions, Ravenscroft said, and selections will be read by Texas poet Michael Guinn beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the WordFest’s Facebook Live page. Anthologies will be sold on Amazon.

The arts festival’s “Celebration Africa” FilmFest will be included in the Deep in the Heart Film Festival’s weekend programming, with “Something New In Old Town,” a documentary on community transformation in Bamenba, Cameroon, at 2 p.m. Saturday.