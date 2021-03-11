Pastor, barbecue eatery owner passes

Last Sunday, this column mentioned that local restaurateur, Mitch Davis, had been featured in Texas Monthly magazine for his deep-fried rib tips. He'd been serving 1,600 pounds a week for years at Corner Stop, North 26th Street and Colonial Avenue, where he had become a neighborhood treasure.
Sadly, Davis, who also served as pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, died unexpectedly last Saturday, the day before the column appeared. His daughter, LeSheena Davis, said by phone her father complained of chest pain, was transported to a local hospital "and never woke up."
"God was ready to call him home," said Davis. "He built a foundation here, running this place 31 years, and now he'll build a foundation up there, where we will join him someday. First we'll run this place another 30 years."
Davis confirmed Corner Stop will remain open, operated by her family. Davis said siblings, including a sister that drives daily between Austin and Waco, are determined to keep alive their father's legacy and community respect.
Visitors to Corner Stop may order breakfast sandwiches, barbecue or triple-meat cheeseburgers, though the battered and fried tips are favorites. Daniel Vaughn, who travels the state sampling dishes on Texas Monthly's dime, wrote rib tips are tough and gristly, so proper preparation is a must.
He said Corner Stop aces the test, its batter producing tasty results.
Lloyd Ware, Corner Stop's barbecue pitmaster, turns out about 16 briskets a week. Davis said Ware will remain a valued member of the team.
H-E-B continues its search for Texas' finest locally-made foods, beverages and other products in its eighth annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best.
COVID-19 prompted the chain to cancel last year's competition, but last week it put out a call for entries through April 7, according to a release.
It encourages "all Texas-based food creators and innovators, as well as purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between, to submit their creations to the competition," said H-E-B in a release.
After the entry period, H-E-B's business development managers will choose the top 20 applicants, who will present their products Aug. 24-26 before a panel of judges at the San Antonio Food Bank.
H-E-B will award its grand prize winner a $25,000 check, the title of "Texas Best," and product placement on store shelves. Competitors placing first, second and third will win $20,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.
Visit the H-E-B website at www.heb.com for details on entering.
HomeGoods has hung a banner across the former Forever 21 location at Central Texas Marketplace, proclaiming a store is coming soon.
It has created quite a stir among local HomeGoods fans.
But officially speaking, the chain refuses to comment.
"HomeGoods has still not announced a new store in the Waco area," said Hannah Bramhall, marketing supervisor for the Massachusetts chain.
She confirmed the Tribune-Herald is on her media mailing list.
Perhaps first hidden by dust from the continued widening of Interstate 35, Hawk's Hot Chicken has appeared on the skyline just off Speight Avenue near Baylor University. The place was founded by Baylor alumni and friends Scott Mellon, founder of Franchise Field, and Chris DeLeenheer, founder of Fuego Tortilla Grill and Waco Farms, according to a news release.
The concept is as follows: "Take the best possible chicken, deep fry it, mix it with signature spices and serve it with chicken salt fries and hydroponic salads. Combine all of that with craft beer, ciders, hard seltzer, wine and cold sodas and Hawk's was born," said a company fact sheet.
The eatery now is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight for drive-thru, curbside and delivery. The dining room and patio will open soon.
"We're Waco people. This is where we live, where we're raising our families and we know we're going to blow people's minds with our insane combination of craveable hot chicken, unique spices and super-convenient service," said DeLeenheer in a statement included in the release.
Menu options include fried tenders, chicken legs and the chicken tender "Sammy." Fryers at Hawk's use peanut oil. Each meal is accompanied by chicken salt fries to be served plain or covered in queso. Dipping sauces include sweet wild berry preserves, sharp whole grain beer mustard, Texas BBQ, buttermilk ranch and more. Featured desserts include cream cheese banana pudding and old-school biscuits sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
The release said drinks include Karbach and Southern Roots beers, Rambler Sparkling Water and Magic Brine Pickle Hard Seltzer.
A tax seminar is scheduled free from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Advice useful to individuals and businesses will be offered during the Business PowerHour event offered by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
BKD CPAs and Advisors "will discuss relevant changes to the 2021 business and individual tax landscape" due to the COVID-19 pandemic and legislative changes. Topics include the retroactive and expanded Employee Retention Credit and planning opportunities under a new administration.
Visit wacochamber.com for details about viewing the virtual presentation.
Local people loosened their purse strings in January, judging by sales tax rebates local governments received this month.
Waco received a $3.3 million rebate, 10% larger than the $2.9 million check it collected in March last year, said the State Comptroller's Office.
Rebates in March reflect sales in January and reported in February.
Woodway's rebate was even more impressive, jumping 40.5%. Bellmead enjoyed a 34.6% jump; Hewitt, 10.4%; Lacy Lakeview, 12%; and Beverly Hills, 10.1%. Robinson, meanwhile, suffered a 5% downturn.
Roger Chacko has been named chief strategy and marketing officer at Waco-based Neighborly, which franchises home-service brands such as Mr. Rooter, Mr. Electric, Rainbow International, Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning and more. The 28 brands enjoy $2 billion in annual sales combined.
Chacko previously served as chief commercial officer for the global fitness chain Planet Fitness. He also held marketing and strategy positions with Carlson Hotel Group, Bloomin' Brand, USAA, Kellogg's and more.