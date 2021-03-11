Pastor, barbecue eatery owner passes

It has created quite a stir among local HomeGoods fans.

But officially speaking, the chain refuses to comment.

"HomeGoods has still not announced a new store in the Waco area," said Hannah Bramhall, marketing supervisor for the Massachusetts chain.

She confirmed the Tribune-Herald is on her media mailing list.

Perhaps first hidden by dust from the continued widening of Interstate 35, Hawk's Hot Chicken has appeared on the skyline just off Speight Avenue near Baylor University. The place was founded by Baylor alumni and friends Scott Mellon, founder of Franchise Field, and Chris DeLeenheer, founder of Fuego Tortilla Grill and Waco Farms, according to a news release.

The concept is as follows: "Take the best possible chicken, deep fry it, mix it with signature spices and serve it with chicken salt fries and hydroponic salads. Combine all of that with craft beer, ciders, hard seltzer, wine and cold sodas and Hawk's was born," said a company fact sheet.

The eatery now is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight for drive-thru, curbside and delivery. The dining room and patio will open soon.