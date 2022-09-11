Firefighters at Station No. 1 on Elm Avenue line up near their ladder truck Sunday during the observance of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Firefighters across the city stood by their truck four times to correspond with events of the attacks in 2001, which killed 343 New York Fire Department personnel.
Paying respects
