 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paying respects

  • 0

Firefighters at Station No. 1 on Elm Avenue line up near their ladder truck Sunday during the observance of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Firefighters across the city stood by their truck four times to correspond with events of the attacks in 2001, which killed 343 New York Fire Department personnel.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert