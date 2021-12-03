Pearl Harbor Day ceremony set for Doris Miller Memorial

A ceremony observing the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack is set for 11:55 a.m. Tuesday at the Doris Miller Memorial on the Brazos River.

The ceremony will feature remarks from local leaders along with relatives of Miller, the Navy messman who crossed the color line to rescue his shipmates on the USS West Virginia on Dec. 7, 1941.

Bronze reliefs designed by sculptor Eddie Dixon and newly installed around Dixon’s statue of Miller will depict scenes from Miller's upbringing in Waco and service in the military. A choir will sing the Navy hymn Tuesday, and a wreath honoring veterans will be laid at the memorial at 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.