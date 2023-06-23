Prepare to take the Private Pesticide Applicator Exam administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture with this course designed for pesticide applicators in Texas. Private pesticide applicators use or supervise the use of restricted-use or state-limited-use pesticides or herbicides to produce an agricultural commodity. This course is designed for pesticide applicators in Texas that want to obtain a pesticide license. It provides crucial information that will prepare them to take the Private Applicator Exam by the Texas Department of Agriculture and administered by PSI Services.

Interested participants should contact the McLennan County Extension Office at 254-757-5180 or email Candace Chapman at candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu. The cost to attend is $70 per person and is payable by check or cash only.

A private pesticide applicator is someone who uses or supervises the use of restricted-use or state-limited-use pesticides or regulated herbicides to produce an agricultural commodity on personally owned property, rented property, property owned by his or her employer, property under his or her general control or the property of another person if applied without compensation, other than the trading of personal services between producers of agricultural commodities.

Please RSVP by July 21.