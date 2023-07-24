Baylor acrobatics and tumbling freshman D’ahni Branch, right, spends a moment Monday with a pupil participating in Baylor School of Education’s Math for Early Learners Academy. Children in the academy got to meet Baylor athletes Monday after a monthlong program that taught them basic math skills. Founded and directed by mathematics education Professor Sandi Cooper, the program has served 70 children ages 4 to 6 from La Vega, Midway, and Waco school districts.