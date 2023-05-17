The Waco Police Memorial Run will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive.

Registration is $40 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K, including walk-up registration.

To register in advance, go to runsignup.com.

It is a chipped race hosted by the Waco Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, with the assistance of Pro-Fit Race Timing.

Packet pickup will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Police Department, 3115 Pine Ave., and start at 7 a.m. on race day.

Submit printed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.