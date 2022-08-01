Police report

Tommy Lee Stewart, 51, of Waco, was arrested last week for not completing registration as sex offender.

His bail was set at $100,000, court records show.

Stewart was convicted in August 2020 of attempted sexual assault, a third-degree felony, and was also required to register as a sex offender, court records show. Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Stewart to two years incarceration in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice institution.

After completion of his state sentence, Stewart was required to register as a sex offender, court records show. Waco police arrested him after he failed to do so, and booked him into jail July 28.

A McLennan County grand jury originally indicted Stewart for aggravated sexual assault in July 2018, a first-degree felony offense, for allegedly forcing himself on a disabled adult woman in September 2017, court records show.

Crash victim ID

The name of a 46-year-old man, who died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday at Loop 340 and Highway 6, was released Monday after notification of his family, Waco police announced.

Police said James May died of injuries at the scene of the early Saturday crash. The name of the other driver was not released and no charges were mentioned in Monday’s update.

Police were called to the crash at 4:37 a.m. Saturday near the westbound access road for Loop 340 and the southbound access road for Highway 6, according to an initial police press release.

A 19-year-old man was driving west on Loop 340 when the front of his vehicle hit the passenger side of May’s vehicle, according to police. The 19-year-old remained at the scene, and no charges had been filed Saturday.