Police seek suspect in North Waco double shooting that left one dead

Waco police have named the 29-year-old victim who died after a man shot her and another woman Sunday night in North Waco.

Lydia Mendoza, 29, died in a local hospital after the shooting, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue around 8:34 p.m. Sunday. They found two women with gunshots, including Mendoza, who lived at the address.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where Mendoza died. The other woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Shipley said.

She declined to give the age or residence of the surviving victim, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police as of Monday had not made an arrest in the incident, which Shipley described as isolated.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Shipley said this is the 12th homicide investigation of 2022.

