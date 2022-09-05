 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pressing matters

  • 0
Sorghum Festival

Sorghum stalks, imported from Tennessee area, are loaded into a century old horsedrawn press Monday during the 31st year for the Homestead Heritage Labor Day Sorghum Festival. The juice from the stalks will eventually be heated and heated on a wood fire pan before being turned into golden brown syrup, just one of several demonstrations at the annual Homestead Heritage Labor Day Sorghum Festival. With the recent rain, Homestead Heritage is expecting a better sorghum crop for the year.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 1

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 1

Central Texas Honor Roll: Whose star shined brightest on Friday night? Check out the biggest high school football performances of the week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert