Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRIEFLY

The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children's books and membership renewals. It will take place on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, the street behind Target and West Waco Library.

Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of the association to benefit families staying at Ronald McDonald House in Temple. The association's Children's Book Project puts hundreds of books in the hands of young readers throughout the county every year.

Membership forms will be available for new and current members. Membership is open to all public school retirees, teachers, administrators and support staff served by Teacher Retirement System of Texas.