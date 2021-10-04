Pumpkins, picnic and preaching mark Waco church's 151st birthday

Coats emphasized not only the deep history of the church as a physical location but also its history of community outreach.

“If you go way back into the history, TCU, Texas Christian University, was actually in Waco,” he said, referring to the North Waco campus that housed the university from 1895 until a fire in 1910.

“The church had a lot of interaction with TCU in those years — had some impactful and meaningful ministry,” Coats said.

“In the ‘80s, we started with Noah’s Ark Preschool, which is a four-day-a-week preschool that has steadily grown over the years and has a real great word-of-mouth reputation.”

CCC has been providing lunch once a month for Church Under the Bridge for about 25 years, Coats said. It has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for youth through the Pumpkin Patch which began in 2006.

Coats said former church members and staff have been invited to visit during the celebration.

“It could have easily been that we just called (last year) our 150th celebration, and that would have been nice,” Coats said. “But I think it’s indicative and sort of illustrates the love that this church has for its history and for its legacy of faith that there has been a strong push and a real active group of people that have said, ‘No, we’re going to be sure to have an opportunity to see each other and celebrate together.’ ”

