Pumpkins, picnic and preaching mark Waco church's 151st birthday

From 18 members praying in their homes in the days after the Civil War to the established church today, known for its community outreach and giant pumpkin patch, Central Christian Church has a lot of history to celebrate.
But last year’s 150th anniversary came and went with only a scaled-back celebration due to concerns about COVID-19.
Now, even as the pumpkins roll in for the annual monthlong sale, the church at 4901 Lake Shore Drive is planning to try again with a “150+1” event planned Oct. 16 and 17. The event will serve as a “part homecoming, part festival and fellowship and part worship,” said the Rev. Brian Coats, senior minister of CCC.
“The logical celebration would be 150 years, which we were planning for 2020,” Coats said. “Like many things in 2020, it didn’t get outright canceled — we still acknowledged the 150th — but we had many aspects of the celebration that we were unable to do.”
Festivities start with a picnic near the pumpkin patch at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 and continue the next day with a 10:30 a.m. service filled with special music, speakers, prayer and historical dramas, followed by a catered luncheon.
“Some of the fellowship events like the picnic reception and even the lunch we just didn’t feel good about having last year,” Coats said. “So the ability to have the full weekend’s worth of events was one of the main reasons we pushed it.”
The public doesn’t have to wait until then to hit the pumpkin patch, which features some 5,000 pumpkins of various shapes and colors for sale, sprawled over about an acre. The pumpkin sale starts Tuesday and runs every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 31.
Coats said the funds made from the Pumpkin Patch will go to a youth mission trip, children’s ministry, and a church camp for kids. A portion of the funds also goes towards a shopping spree for Mission Waco’s Christmas Toy Store. Other funds go to the Kids Against Hunger event in the spring. That event, not itself a fundraiser, packs some 20,000 meals for the hunger-stricken around the world.
The Waco congregation, which numbers about 300, traces its roots to 1867 when the church consisted of 18 Disciples of Christ members. Officially founded in 1870, the church once baptized new members in the Brazos River. In 1886, the church moved to downtown Waco and ultimately moved to its Lake Shore Drive location in 1974, according to a CCC-provided infographic.
In the historical drama taking place on Oct. 17, church member and actor Becky Parker will portray Phoebe Moore, one of two women who traveled 174 miles in a horse-drawn wagon to secure the first preacher of the church.
“In a day and time when it seems like you increasingly wonder about the relevance of church, you have a group of people here that obviously have a love for each other and a love for God, and it really is a family of faith,” Coats said.
Coats emphasized not only the deep history of the church as a physical location but also its history of community outreach.
“If you go way back into the history, TCU, Texas Christian University, was actually in Waco,” he said, referring to the North Waco campus that housed the university from 1895 until a fire in 1910.
“The church had a lot of interaction with TCU in those years — had some impactful and meaningful ministry,” Coats said.
“In the ‘80s, we started with Noah’s Ark Preschool, which is a four-day-a-week preschool that has steadily grown over the years and has a real great word-of-mouth reputation.”
CCC has been providing lunch once a month for Church Under the Bridge for about 25 years, Coats said. It has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for youth through the Pumpkin Patch which began in 2006.
Coats said former church members and staff have been invited to visit during the celebration.
“It could have easily been that we just called (last year) our 150th celebration, and that would have been nice,” Coats said. “But I think it’s indicative and sort of illustrates the love that this church has for its history and for its legacy of faith that there has been a strong push and a real active group of people that have said, ‘No, we’re going to be sure to have an opportunity to see each other and celebrate together.’ ”