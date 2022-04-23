Questionnaire responses for Waco ISD at-large candidate Angelo Ochoa

The Tribune-Herald sent out a questionnaire to the four candidates for Waco Independent School District trustee in the May 7 election to find what they view as important issues facing Waco schools and how they would address them. Some answers were shortened for length.

The May 7 election has Marlon Jones and Angelo Ochoa running for the remaining term of an at-large seat and Jonathan Grant and Hope Balfa-Mustakim seeking the District 4 seat.

Early will run from Monday to Saturday and May 2-3.

Angelo Ochoa

Why are you running for school board?

I am running for WISD School Board because I believe that for too long the teachers of this district haven’t had a voice in the decision-making process. If we are going to place such high expectations on our teachers and demand that they meet them, then we as a school district and as a community should make sure that we are doing everything possible to support them in their work.

As a former teacher, I have felt that frustration and I know what teachers are going through. We hire teachers and give them the incredible responsibility of educating our children, but rarely do we provide the level of support they need to meet that responsibility.

What are your qualifications

Currently I am an Investment Advisor with Disciplined Investors, LLC. in Waco. I taught for 2 years at A.J. Moore Academy and 7 years with University High School.

While there I taught Accounting I, Account II, Income Tax Accounting, Financial Analysis and several other financial courses in the Ron E. Smith Academy of Business and Finance.

During my time there I also oversaw the school’s volunteer income tax assistance (VITA) program. This allowed me, a handful of my fellow teachers, and my IRS certified students to prepare and e-file income tax returns for the people of Waco and the surrounding areas.

Our VITA program was a nationally recognized program and year after year was seen as a model site by the IRS for how a volunteer income tax assistance site should be operated. Each year my students would prepare anywhere between 2,000 to 3,000 tax returns a year out of my classroom all while maintaining one of the highest accuracy rates in the country.

In my time at University High School, I worked together with colleagues and wrote a $40,000 grant through Educate Texas that helped to bring a fully functioning branch of Educators Credit Union to our campus to help promote financial literacy throughout the school.

The Trojan Branch is open three days a week and is operated by the students of the finance academy and overseen by Educators staff. Students and staff can open accounts, cash checks, and faculty can make car and loan payments. Many of my former students are still currently employed at different levels with Educators Credit Union here in Waco.

Do you have children in the WISD?

Yes, we have two children at Hillcrest PDS and one at ATLAS.

What do you see as the major issues facing the WISD and its board?

For me, the biggest issues facing WISD are teacher retention and the overall morale of the employees. Recently, WISD did an employee Teacher / Staff Survey (I don’t believe the results have been made public at the time of me writing this) and morale is very low across the district. It is not enough to just say that “we care about our children’s education.” For me, statements like that are always subject to proof. We must find out what is the root cause of the problem and then we have to find a way to fix it.

How would you seek to address them?

When we pile on more and more work for teachers they notice. When we hire people from outside the district for positions that could be filled by well qualified WISD candidates, teachers notice. When we pay those new hires from outside our district MORE than we are paying current WISD staff doing the same work, people notice. People notice and it affects morale.

When my kids were small and would get hurt, I would always come running and tell them, “Tell me what’s wrong. I can’t help you unless you tell me what’s hurting.”

Our teachers have been saying for far too long that they are hurting, that they are not being supported, but no one has been listening.

It starts by asking teachers, “What can I do to support you in your work?” and then acting on those requests.

Teacher turnover and retention have been problems for several years with the WISD and they accelerated during the pandemic. The district has tried to address with higher salaries and signing incentives. Are there other approaches or strategies to hire new teachers while keeping experienced ones?

As a former teacher, I can’t even begin to tell you how difficult those first few years are. You are literally being thrown into a whole new world. You have to learn lesson planning, classroom management, what types of forms and documentation need to be filled out for different situations, and hundreds of other things in order to do your job effectively.

It is not enough that we pay our teachers slightly better than surrounding districts. We have to build a support system that will not only recruit new teachers but also retain existing teachers. That starts by creating a culture where teachers feel that they can voice their opinions without fear of retribution. We have to listen to those voices, and we have to act.

The WISD may change its relationship to Transformation Waco, the charter zone within the district created to improve student learning at five WISD campuses, after four years. Do you think it should continue?

We have to understand that REAL progress takes time. Lasting change happens gradually. If Transformation Waco is working, if it is meeting those goals and expectations that have been set, or if it is trending in a direction that shows that it will meet those goals, then it needs to stay. If it is too expensive, then we need to find a way to pay for it. When I was teaching, I saw the district spend a lot of money on a lot of different programs that didn’t work.

Let’s be different for once. Let’s fund the programs that work, and if cuts need to be made to support those programs, well, let’s start cutting from the top down and not the bottom up.

The year after returning fully to in-person instruction after the pandemic has seen an increase in student fighting and behavioral issues at some campuses. What can the district do to improve campus safety?

The answer to that is a difficult one, but I believe it begins with community involvement. It is going to take all of us working together if we want things to change. We need to be in those schools volunteering. We need more student clubs and organizations. We need more mentorship programs and internships for our kids. Everyone, our students, teachers, and principals deserve to go to work every day feeling safe. We have got to get in those schools and lead by example.

State Republican leaders are focusing attention on materials in school libraries concerning sexuality and race. Do you think existing procedures for evaluating books in school libraries are adequate? What power, if any, should parents have to remove books they find questionable?

For me, banning books is one step away from burning books. Everyone has a right to tell their story and we, as a society, should be mature enough to entertain someone’s ideas without necessarily having to accept them.

As a parent, I am 100 times more worried about the internet access on my kid’s cellphone than I am about the books in their library at school. It seems like politicians focus on these things when it is convenient for them to do so. Somehow there is always a crisis of some sort during an election year. Any high school teacher will tell you, the best way to get a student to read something is to tell them they aren’t allowed to read it.

Soaring property values in recent years have caused many WISD taxpayers to feel a financial pinch. Can taxpayer relief come without cuts to student instruction or teacher support?

The Waco real estate market is unrecognizable compared to when I was a kid. There are currently over 600 active short term rental properties in Waco. A strong local economy is great, but sadly when it leads to rising property values, the ones who are the most negatively impacted by this are low- and middle-income families.

Pricing folks out of their homes, pricing folks out of the neighborhoods they grew up in is not fair and it is not right. We have to work together with city and state officials to find collaborative solutions for people to have access to affordable housing while not jeopardizing our children’s education.

