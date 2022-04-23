Questionnaire responses for Waco ISD District 4 candidate Hope Balfa-Mustakim

The Tribune-Herald sent out a questionnaire to the four candidates for Waco Independent School District trustee in the May 7 election to find what they view as important issues facing Waco schools and how they would address them. Some answers were shortened for length.

The May 7 election has Marlon Jones and Angelo Ochoa running for the remaining term of an at-large seat and Jonathan Grant and Hope Balfa-Mustakim seeking the District 4 seat.

Early will run from Monday to Saturday and May 2-3.

Hope Balfa-Mustakim

Why are you running for school board?

In 2019, as a parent with my first child thriving in Waco ISD, I watched in great disappointment as the board ignored the voices of over 400 community members, clergy, WISD alumni, staff, and community leaders to retain Superintendent Marcus Nelson. These people passionately advocated for Dr. Marcus Nelson to remain as our superintendent after being arrested for a citation-eligible offense that was ultimately dismissed. In the fall of 2016, as the first community practice social work intern at the BEAR Project, a partnership between the Baylor School of Social Work and Waco ISD, I was tasked with the goal of finding out what Waco ISD and Baylor could do to earn community trust and buy-in.

Time and again I heard horrible stories of the times when that trust was in fact eroded, and nary a word of accountability, much less repentance, had ever been spoken. I was eager to gather this data and share it with my supervisors as I finished my semester and hoped that it would get into the right hands. I was overjoyed when our District hired Dr. Nelson as superintendent, and observed the impact it made on student’s achievement, staff satisfaction, and the overall energy of the community. So you could imagine my shock and dismay when I watched it happen yet again. over Dr. Nelson.

Community trust was broken when our WISD trustees prioritized a few loud, affluent voices to take precedence over the voices of our broader community. When (trustee) Pat Atkins resigned, I applied for his seat, but was not even interviewed for the position. The next year I ran for the at-large Place 7 seat and came close with 9,077 votes (43%) of the vote during a pandemic while homeschooling kids and directing a nonprofit organization. I knew I would run again, and decided on the District 4 seat because I knew there were candidates in other districts that wanted to run for the at-large seat and this one had been uncontested for too long.

What are your qualifications?

I am a Waco ISD parent who has been an active member of our community for 13 years. I have a Bachelors and Masters of Social Work with a concentration in Community Practice from the Diana R Garland School of Social Work at Baylor University. I have experience in several different capacities within Waco ISD such as the ACE 21st CCLC Afterschool Program, the Homeless Outreach office, the BEAR Project and CIS (Communities in Schools).

I’ve had long-standing relationships with Waco ISD students and families since I arrived in Waco in 2009, as a Mission Waco intern. I sit on several committees and boards that have a hand in creating a more just and equitable Waco.

Do you have children in the WISD?

Yes. I have a kindergartener and a second grade student at Lake Air Montessori.

What do you see as the major issues facing the WISD and its board?

On the surface level — teacher retention, parent engagement, school safety, academic achievement.

The root of these is a disconnect between district administration and our campuses and homes, a culture of retaliation when employees question anything or speak up, and there is no real, dynamic behavior system district wide. Additionally, parents are often personified as disinterested, instead of being given real opportunity to be involved, to lead, to operate in their strengths and assets. These parents were our students just 5-15 years ago! They want ways to engage that aren’t just paternalistic and focused on their deficits; our WISD parents have gifts and talents to enrich our students’ academic experience as well.

Language equity is a key component of that; one-fourth of our students and parents are English Language Learners. Our ELL department is doing a fantastic job in schools with the students, but the district and campuses must have the necessary resources to ensure communication through high quality translations. Parent events rarely have trained interpreters and headsets there so parents may participate without feeling like a burden when the speaker has to stop for an interpreter to speak to just them. I’ve even heard from clinicians on campus that young students would have to interpret for their parents during their own parent teacher conference, ARD meetings, etc.

Teacher turnover and retention have been problems for several years with the WISD and they accelerated during the pandemic. The district has tried to address this with higher salaries and signing incentives. Are there other approaches or strategies to hire new teachers while keeping experienced ones?

I want to be clear that I’m speaking as an advocate who only seeks to amplify the voices of those who are silenced and, as evidenced in all my endorsements and public-facing work, I have consistently shown that to be true. I have nothing personal to gain from this type of honest and direct advocacy, and more to lose in a city where social capital is the most powerful kind of capital. Our students’ futures and the future of this city is worth it.

That being said, When listening to teachers face to face, or in the stories they submit via my Dear Waco ISD social media pages, there are a few common themes: Behavior is out of control, and downtown is “out of touch, “lives in a fairytale,” “is disorganized and unsupportive” and so on. No matter how many terrific teachers you recruit, you will lose them soon if these two issues are not remedied. Having an outdated, punitive, and disjointed approach to discipline is not the answer, and we need to utilize the evidence-based programs and practices that work.

Second, we need leadership that not only hears teachers, but listens and acts. Specifically, we need leadership that is in touch with our community, does life alongside our students, is on campus and engaging with staff. We need leadership experienced with turning failing districts around and who is willing to adapt and even scrap their own best-laid plans, agendas and ideas if it means that there is one that is more suitable for our district.

The WISD may change its relationship to Transformation Waco, the charter zone within the district created to improve student learning at five WISD campuses, after four years. Do you think it should continue?

Absolutely! For one, these campuses are improving, and there is no downside to having a committed, passionate organization pour millions into our student’s education and overall wellbeing. Transformation Waco is exactly the type of partnership programming we need in our district. Centering community assets and partnerships in our students’ academic experiences is crucial to offering them spaces that foster their growth, not just academically, but in regards to their interpersonal relationships and their mental and physical health. Their improvements in academic performance are very encouraging and I have never understood why WISD has not been more supportive of, and collaborative with, the Transformation Waco board.

The year after returning fully to in-person instruction after the pandemic has seen an increase in student fighting and behavioral issues at some campuses. What can the district do to improve campus safety?

A few years back, we saw this issue improving, when we had relational, culturally responsive leadership at the top, and were utilizing restorative practices on campuses like Waco High. When we talk about safety, we’re talking about human behavior, conflict, relationships, trauma, etc. So we cannot improve safety without addressing our lack of a cohesive, consistent, culturally appropriate behavior management system.

Restorative Discipline is just that — it is a preventative, relationship-based approach that focuses on healing and repairing harm, while holding the student accountable to the outlined consequences for said behavior. It is a structure that is proven effective; not just across the country or the state, but here even in Waco ISD. Currently Brazos High, our credit recovery campus, employs this framework and sees the benefit of it every day.

Our district let go of 30+ behavior staff this year and hired 12 security officers, and we are seeing the effects of that decision. At December’s board meeting, trustees Guillory and Davis repeatedly asked district administrators about the discrepancy between the number of fights being reported and what was actually happening on campus, and were given vague, indirect, long-winded responses.

What’s more, there is a dire need for more mental health and social work services on campuses, and I plan to tap into my relationships with agencies and providers across the city to bring those services onto campuses where students and families can be heard in a safe space, so they can heal and strengthen their social-emotional skills that then impact school and community life.

State Republican leaders are focusing attention on materials in school libraries concerning sexuality and race. Do you think existing procedures for evaluating books in school libraries are adequate? What power, if any, should parents have to remove books they find questionable?

I don’t seek to change what policy we already have in place for evaluation of these materials. If we begin to receive different input regarding this issue from our WISD families, we can address that as an agenda item at a board meeting and hear from the public, and make a collaborative decision then.

Soaring property values in recent years have caused many WISD taxpayers to feel a financial pinch. Can taxpayer relief come without cuts to student instruction or teacher support?

What I think is important for voters to know is that we did not actually have to vote for a $350 million bond issue that would increase our taxes in order to get the necessary repairs and rebuilds our campuses needed; we had other, more moderate options that achieved those purposes. When the firm providing the cost comparisons and analysis benefits from a more costly project, it undoubtedly is biased toward the most expensive option. But when the firm who is benefiting from taxpayers choosing a more costly project is also the one providing the cost comparisons and analysis, it undoubtedly was biased toward the most expensive option.

