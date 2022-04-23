Questionnaire responses for Waco ISD District 4 candidate Jonathan Grant

The Tribune-Herald sent out a questionnaire to the four candidates for Waco Independent School District trustee in the May 7 election to find what they view as important issues facing Waco schools and how they would address them. Some answers were shortened for length.

The May 7 election has Marlon Jones and Angelo Ochoa running for the remaining term of an at-large seat and Jonathan Grant and Hope Balfa-Mustakim seeking the District 4 seat.

Early will run from Monday to Saturday and May 2-3.

Jonathan Grant

Why are you running for school board?

I am running for school board because I am invested emotionally in the success of the students and teachers of WISD. I am grateful for the tremendous education this district has provided my own children. I know that not every child had access to as stable a set of resources as my children. I hope to do all I can to ensure every child has the resources needed to thrive.

What are your qualifications?

I have served in a variety of roles within WISD. I am currently the president of the Waco High Athletic Booster Club. Several parents joined with Coach (Linden) Heldt to relaunch the club after a 12-year dormancy. I also serve on the Student Health Advisory Council, for my third year. I have served on Campus Decision Making Committees several times as well as the Quality District Advisory Council. I've served on many PTSA boards at the four schools my kids have attended.

I have a great deal of experience outside of the district that is quite helpful. My education and significant experience as a pastor have shaped me to look at a broken system with empathy and grace through a hope-filled lens. My experience as a business owner has gifted me with significant skills in budgeting, HR, problem solving ...

Do you have children in the WISD?

I have two children. Libby was a 2019 graduate of Waco High. She attended Hillcrest Professional Development School, Lake Air Montessori School and Atlas Academy/Tennyson Middle School. Luke is a junior at Waco High. He attended Hillcrest PDS and Tennyson/Atlas.

What do you see as the major issues facing the WISD and its board?

We have several challenges within the district. Teacher support and retention are our most urgent challenges. Without teachers who are heard, feel appreciated and provided with support we will crash and burn. We must do a better job taking care of our teachers. Academic excellence is another pressing matter. It begins with early childhood literacy.

We have made good progress in the last two years, but we must continue to make strides in this area. Leadership stability is critical for our continued growth. There are factors in this for me. First, give support to the leaders who have set us on a better track. Second, challenge our leaders to make strides in places we are struggling. Support isn't just praise. It also includes giving constructive feedback when needed. We must provide the structures needed to help all of our students thrive and feel safe/supported.

How would you seek to address them?

We must create structures and spaces where teachers can communicate their struggles and needs. These structures help meet the needs of our staff while also eliminating the fear of retaliation or feedback. I would create listening groups on each campus and appoint a representative or two to speak for the others. This collective of representatives will meet regularly with senior administration and talk through issues and create strategies to bring resolution.

Creating a uniform reading curriculum across the elementary campuses was crucial. Now we must continue to invest time in that space. Providing reading instruction to our Pre-K students will help to ensure our students begin on pace.

Having a closely engaged board will be critical to providing support to our administration. We must know where our district is failing. We must have the pulse of our teachers. I would provide my cell phone number to all of the educators in my district.

Teacher turnover and retention have been problems for several years with the WISD and they accelerated during the pandemic. The district has tried to address with higher salaries and signing incentives. Are there other approaches or strategies to hire new teachers while keeping experienced ones?

I addressed this above. We must provide listening sessions. We must respond appropriately. I would also advocate for reducing or eliminating lesson planning. Having the district provide the lesson plans and allowing the teachers to supplement would free up a great deal of time and reduce an enormous amount of stress.

The WISD may change its relationship to Transformation Waco, the charter zone within the district created to improve student learning at five WISD campuses, after four years. Do you think it should continue?

I fully support Transformation Waco. From my limited access we have seen good progress. At the very least we must extend the contract by two years to compensate for the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

The year after returning fully to in-person instruction after the pandemic has seen an increase in student fighting and behavioral issues at some campuses. What can the district do to improve campus safety?

This is a very complicated issue. Districts all around the nation are seeing an increase in violence. We are not alone. Causes of fights are as varied as the individuals involved. Social media has poured fuel on the fire. However, knowing the cause helps to find a solution. Some solutions are simple. Those can be dealt with quickly. Others are quite complex.

The root of many of our struggles is previous trauma. Trauma is a multifaceted burden that requires a multifaceted solution. Restorative justice is the best long-term solution. Implementing a successful program is difficult and takes time. Providing a district-wide structure and education in restorative justice practices is essential. Up to this point, training and implementation have been spotty at best.

We must ensure that every campus has the resources they need to support the students and teachers. Providing properly trained security guards is also necessary. Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and a host of other schools have more than informed us that providing security from forces outside and within is essential. Learning to balance the two appropriately will take some time.

State Republican leaders are focusing attention on materials in school libraries concerning sexuality and race. Do you think existing procedures for evaluating books in school libraries are adequate? What power, if any, should parents have to remove books they find questionable?

Our existing procedures are adequate in addressing book selection. If a parent has a desire for a child not to read a certain book, then an accommodation can be made. Otherwise, providing access to books that have been formative for years is essential.

Soaring property values in recent years have caused many WISD taxpayers to feel a financial pinch. Can taxpayer relief come without cuts to student instruction or teacher support?

Property values have grown exponentially while the tax rates have stayed the same. City council must address this issue to alleviate the burden.

