Rainy weather can't stop Ironman winners

Working through a rain shower, Japan's Ai Ueda won the professional women's division title at the Waco Ironman 70.3 on Sunday with a time of 4:19:16. Trevor Foley was the pro men's winner Sunday. The race wrapped up a busy Ironman weekend that also included a full 140.6-mile race on Saturday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

