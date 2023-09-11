Rapoport Academy kindergartner Jude Ramirez shares a hug with his grandmother Angela Bennett during Read with a Grandfriend Day on Friday. Students shared a reading time with their grandparents or “grandfriends.” Students also received a free book from The Leaders Readers Network.
SJ Menefee, provided
Rod Downing reads with his grandson, Koen Anderson, a kindergartner at Rapoport Academy. The book is a part of a schoolwide donation from The Leaders Readers Network. Each student received a free book to take home.
SJ Menefee, provided
First grader Chloe Ward listens with her classmates as her grandparents, Ernest and Alicia Ward, read them a book during Read with a Grandfriend Day on Friday at Rapoport Academy Elementary.
