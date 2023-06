1984 Bruce Springsteen, along with the e street Band, made a surprise appearance at a Lancaster, Penn., nightclub and took to the stage to perform a 35-minute impromptu show in front of a crowd of 200 people. The Boss was in town to work on the sound and lighting system for his "Born in the U.S.A." tour, which kicked off a few days later in St. Paul, Minn., and would pack arenas through October 1985.