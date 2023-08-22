Newly retired educators will be honored by the Waco-McLennan County chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340.

Guest speaker Tim Lee of Austin, executive director of TRTA, will discuss the campaign to pass Proposition 9, a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot to grant cost-of-living pay raises for public school retirees. The last cost-of living adjustment was in 2004.

The meeting is open to all retirees of Texas public schools. For more information, call 254-644-0926.