Newly retired educators will be honored by the Waco-McLennan County chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 5 at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 West Loop 340 in Waco.

Guest speaker Tim Lee, of Austin, the association's executive director, will discuss the campaign to pass Proposition 9, a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot to grant cost-of living pay raises for public school retirees. The last cost-of-living adjustment was in 2004.

The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools. For more information, call 254-644-0926.