The Retro Radio 2023 fundraiser for Archway of Hope will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Presented by DJ Flashback, the event will include elevated dance stages with props; extra-large screens featuring iconic music videos from the 1970s, '80s and '90s; along with contests, dinner and unlimited drinks.

Tickets are $150 with tables of eight available for $1,750, available at eventbrite.com.

Archway of Hope is local nonprofit that helps families who are grieving the untimely death of a loved one. It produces documentaries, videos, cards and other tributes, and also connects families with comfort and healing resources.