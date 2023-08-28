Kathy Owen, entering her 33rd year as a teacher at Foster Elementary School in Riesel ISD, recently gathered with nine of her former students, all of whom work in the school district as teachers, administrators and in other positions.
Owen began teaching third grade in 1991 before switching to teach second grade for the last five years.
Pictured are, left to right, Russell Mezynski, Ashton Goebel, Mindy Morgan, Kayley Scott, Brianna Wren, Kathy Owen, Savannah Martinez, Brittni Summers, Payton Wren and Daniel Cope.