Risa - ABR Return

Sharlene Reyes got her laptop computer back from Waco’s Simply Mac location, but not every customer shares in her good fortune.
Turning the former Grand Karem Shrine building downtown into a boutique hotel reached another milestone recently, the city of Waco issuing a b…
McLennan County will learn what it is like to celebrate July Fourth without fireworks, as County Judge Scott Felton on Tuesday signed an order…
Remnants of old pipes, pavement and streetcar rails have been a time-consuming frustration for crews digging up Elm Avenue over the last two y…
A driver died after a head-on collision in southwest Waco early Thursday, Waco police said.
Planning and zoning amendments for Baylor University’s new basketball arena and two acres of public-private riverfront development are headed …
The 2021-22 Super Centex Athletes of the Year share longevity in common. In fact, the changing rhythms of sports serve to highlight those athletes who come to play year after year in the same uniform.
China Spring’s successful baseball program is undergoing a change at the top.
Combine his deep voice, intellect and eye for "what a good fight is," and there was no doubt Lester Gibson was in the room. That was the consensus among the crowd Saturday celebrating the longtime county commissioner and champion of the marginalized. Gibson, 73, died June 17 at his home.
A Texas school district announced an updated dress code for the upcoming school year, banning hoodies and limiting who can wear dresses and skirts.
