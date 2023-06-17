December 21, 1938June 13, 2023

Rita Joyce Jurek beloved wife, mother grandmother and great grand mother passed away Tuesday, June13, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 19, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco with Father William Straten officiating. Rita was born December 21, 1938, in Tours, Texas. She married Richard Jurek, the love of her life, on April 12, 1958, and they raised four children. She was a homemaker who loved and cared for the children. Later she worked as a consultant at Auzell's Fabric in Waco. She loved being outdoors gardening, playing golf and hunting with Richard.

She wasa faithful member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church and St. Catherine's.

She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Jurek; parents, George and Agnes Straten; siblings, George StratenJr., Patsy Halamik, Vernon Straten, Reynold Straten, Delores Otto, Annette Straten, Herman Straten and Francis Straten. She is survived by her siblings, David Straten, Virginia Bartosh, Johnny Straten and Robert Straten; children, Laura Williams and husband, Doug, of Hudson, Ohio, Valerie Campbell of Waco, Gregory Jurek and wife, Karen of Kempner, Texas, John Jurek and wife, Tan of Mustang, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Erin Williams McClure and husband, Bryan, Matthew Williams, Nicholas and Eric Campbell, Colyn Jurek and wife, Karleigh, Kendall Rice and husband, Wynn, Aubrianne Johnson and husband, Aaron, Justin Jurek and wife, Amber, Shelby Matlock and husband, Blake; along with great-grandsons, Archie and Emory Jurek.

