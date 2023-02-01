 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Roads expected to worsen as more ice accumulates Wednesday

  • 0
020223-wac-loc-weather-jl.JPG

Traffic was sparse Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 in Waco amid worsening road conditions.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Authorities Wednesday said continued precipitation and freezing temperatures were making Greater Waco road conditions worse as the National Weather Service extended its winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS forecast for Waco called for a 90% chance of freezing rain Wednesday and a high of 32 degrees, with new ice accumulation of up to 0.3 inches possible.

"It’s been steadily sleeting for the past few hours so road conditions are even worse today," Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in Wednesday morning statement.

Waco police say motorists should avoid areas around Lake Shore Drive, Interstate 35, the Waco Drive overpass of Highway 77, and Herring Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridges.

"Sleet is expected to continue throughout the day so stay home if you can!!" Shipley stated.

People are also reading…

Woodway Public Safety reported wet roads that are not frozen, while Hewitt police reported patchy ice on the roadways and bridges.

"Most of our partner cities are seeing the same conditions, if not worse," a Hewitt police statement Wednesday morning said. "If you HAVE to get out and travel, please take it slow and expect it to be very icy in our area."

Bellmead police reported slick roads Wednesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety in McLennan County continued responding to crashes.

"We are still attending to motorists in need, conducting roadway assessments, and investigating crashes as they occur," Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a Wednesday morning email.  "With the area still having winter weather advisory, I advise continuing to use preventive measures and staying off the roads if possible."

The NWS station at Waco Regional Airport showed overcast skies at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday and a temperature of 28 degrees, with winds out of the north at 9 mph and a wind chill of 19 degrees.

Oncor Electric reported outages affected 64 customers in McLennan County and 5,155 in Bell County by mid-morning Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owner retains Czech-American's rustic look

Owner retains Czech-American's rustic look

Although she calls her Czech-American Restaurant a “hole in the wall” with its well-worn décor, Jenene Gueringer’s eatery remains the oldest bar and oldest family-owned restaurant in West.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert