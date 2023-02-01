Roads expected to worsen as more ice accumulates Wednesday

Authorities Wednesday said continued precipitation and freezing temperatures were making Greater Waco road conditions worse as the National Weather Service extended its winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS forecast for Waco called for a 90% chance of freezing rain Wednesday and a high of 32 degrees, with new ice accumulation of up to 0.3 inches possible.

"It’s been steadily sleeting for the past few hours so road conditions are even worse today," Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in Wednesday morning statement.

Waco police say motorists should avoid areas around Lake Shore Drive, Interstate 35, the Waco Drive overpass of Highway 77, and Herring Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridges.

"Sleet is expected to continue throughout the day so stay home if you can!!" Shipley stated.

Woodway Public Safety reported wet roads that are not frozen, while Hewitt police reported patchy ice on the roadways and bridges.

"Most of our partner cities are seeing the same conditions, if not worse," a Hewitt police statement Wednesday morning said. "If you HAVE to get out and travel, please take it slow and expect it to be very icy in our area."

Bellmead police reported slick roads Wednesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety in McLennan County continued responding to crashes.

"We are still attending to motorists in need, conducting roadway assessments, and investigating crashes as they occur," Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a Wednesday morning email. "With the area still having winter weather advisory, I advise continuing to use preventive measures and staying off the roads if possible."

The NWS station at Waco Regional Airport showed overcast skies at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday and a temperature of 28 degrees, with winds out of the north at 9 mph and a wind chill of 19 degrees.

Oncor Electric reported outages affected 64 customers in McLennan County and 5,155 in Bell County by mid-morning Wednesday.

