Robinson Primary School teacher April Eide has been named the 2024 Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Eide, a first-grade teacher who has been at Robinson ISD for the last five years, bested teachers in 77 school districts across the region.

“April Eide represents the very best of what a teacher should be,” said Michael Hope, superintendent of Robinson Independent School District. “Each day, her mission is to help her students grow in knowledge, skills and, most importantly, caring for others. April is a blessing to our students, staff and this great profession.”

Eide was surprised with the award at the district’s pre-school convocation event held last Tuesday at Robinson Junior High School.

“We are extremely proud of this remarkable educator,” said Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center Region 12, who presented the award. “The time and energy she dedicates to her students, peers and profession is truly an inspiration for others to follow.”

According a press release from ESC Region 12, Eide says her goal as an educator is to create an unconditionally welcoming environment for her students, surrounded by her love and the love and encouragement of classmates.

Eide also uses social-emotional learning to empower students to adjust to adversity rather than react negatively to stressful situations. Some of her classroom initiatives include a “good news” time for student sharing every day, as well as teaching yoga poses, breathing exercises and other skills to help students manage the highs and lows of their emotions.

She has written several grants for Robinson Primary, including one to establish a “kindness crew” to greet classmates, welcome new students to the campus and work on community service projects, all with the goal of creating a positive culture that helps students feel loved, safe and happy at school.

Experiences are also important for Eide, who uses field trips and classroom guests from different professions to help connect students to the community, especially to engage students who feel like they aren’t “good” at school. Encouraging them to see that people with different gifts help build a successful community is part of sparking an interest in learning about the world around them, she says.

Eide, who graduated from Southwestern Assemblies of God University and also holds a master’s degree in principalship, has been a teacher for 16 years and formerly taught in Grand Prairie and Red Oak, where she was named the 2008 teacher of the year.

She is married to Shaun Eide, an assistant professor in Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, and they have three children.