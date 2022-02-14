Sales tax report: Waco holiday spending topped pre-pandemic levels by 15%

Neither inflation nor a lingering pandemic have stopped people from spending, especially during the December 2021 holiday season, sales tax figures suggest.
That’s especially true in Waco, where the city this month received a sales tax rebate on December sales nearly $800,000 larger than a year before, continuing fiscal and calendar year trends.
February’s refund totaling nearly $5.4 million reflects sales in December and reported to the Texas Comptroller’s Office in January. Not only did that beat the $4.6 million rebate in February last year, but it is nearly 15% more than the $4.7 million rebate from February 2020, before the pandemic began.
Five years ago, in 2017, the February rebate totaled $4.09 million.
“Economic activity is extraordinary there, including that spending function. It’s growing, vibrant, record-level, and not just recovery from COVID-19, which happened a while back, but a lot more than that,” said Amarillo economist Karr Ingham, who prepares the monthly Greater Waco Economic Index.
Inflation and rising energy costs are leading to higher prices for goods and services, said Ingham, and consumers who see mark-ups on clothing, lawn equipment, toys and restaurant meals, among other things, naturally pay more in sales tax. In Waco, the sales tax is 8.25 cents on every dollar.
The state gets 6 cents of that, while McLennan County receives a half-cent and Waco, 1.5 cents. The city and county receive rebates on their shares.
So far this calendar year, in January and February, Waco has received rebates totaling nearly $9.9 million, a 23.9% year-over-year increase. Waco’s sales tax revenue goes into its general fund, making it available for spending on an array of costs, including fire and police protection. Increased sales tax revenue can relieve pressure on a city’s reliance upon property taxes.
Rising gas prices and inflation could toss a wet blanket on spending, said Ingham, but he does not yet see evidence of that happening.
Regular unleaded rose 10 cents per gallon, to $3.11, in Waco during the week that ended Thursday, according to the AAA Texas auto club. Increased prices at the pump can serve as a double-edged sword, as taxes paid on gasoline do not generate sales tax revenue refunded to taxing entities. Yet consumers may factor in fuel costs as they examine personal and family budgets.
“Back in 2008, when gas prices got pretty close to $4 a gallon, people kept asking the same question: When will prices start to harm spending in other areas? Everyone was assuming that was going to happen,” Ingham said. “But there is a tolerance for higher gas prices in the broader economy.
“Adjustments can be made. You don’t have to go on long trips, or you can purchase less of something else,” said Ingham. “That’s not to say higher gas prices have no effect at all. Overall spending might be even higher. But are those prices really cutting into spending? Not that we’ve seen.”
Taxes on energy costs, including for electricity and natural gas, are calculated to be included in sales tax rebates, Ingham said in a phone interview.
Ingham said the core inflation rate, which excludes energy and food costs, stands at slightly more than 5% in the United States’ southern region.
“When things are pretty normal, that number is 2% to 2.5%,” he said. “The inflation rate is considerably high, and doesn’t appear to have peaked.”
Waco-based economist Ray Perryman said several factors are at play as Central Texas, and the entire state, enjoy increased sales tax revenue. He mentioned the economy opening up as the COVID-19 pandemic evolved, and stimulus measures making funds available to consumers.
“There are also fundamental factors at play,” said Perryman, bringing his analysis closer to home. “The ongoing expansion of Magnolia continues to bring visitors and spending to the area, and the ongoing construction of corporate facilities . . . brings business sales tax revenues.”
Rising wages and inflation also play some role in the increase, said Perryman, “though most of it is tied to growth and recovery.”
The Texas Comptroller’s Office sent February rebates totaling $1.2 billion to taxing entities statewide, a 16.4% increase. Not hard to understand, since the National Retail Federation reported that November and December holiday spending nationally totaled $886 billion, a 14% year-over-year increase and above the NFR’s own estimate that spending would rise 11.5%.