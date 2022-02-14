Sales tax report: Waco holiday spending topped pre-pandemic levels by 15%

The state gets 6 cents of that, while McLennan County receives a half-cent and Waco, 1.5 cents. The city and county receive rebates on their shares.

So far this calendar year, in January and February, Waco has received rebates totaling nearly $9.9 million, a 23.9% year-over-year increase. Waco’s sales tax revenue goes into its general fund, making it available for spending on an array of costs, including fire and police protection. Increased sales tax revenue can relieve pressure on a city’s reliance upon property taxes.

Rising gas prices and inflation could toss a wet blanket on spending, said Ingham, but he does not yet see evidence of that happening.

Regular unleaded rose 10 cents per gallon, to $3.11, in Waco during the week that ended Thursday, according to the AAA Texas auto club. Increased prices at the pump can serve as a double-edged sword, as taxes paid on gasoline do not generate sales tax revenue refunded to taxing entities. Yet consumers may factor in fuel costs as they examine personal and family budgets.