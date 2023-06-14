Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council will hold a free public awareness event, Saving Bodies, Minds and Hearts, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Waco ISD Stadium parking lot, 1401 S. New Road.

Community members will have the opportunity to get to know local first responders and emergency health care providers.

Community partners will provide health screenings and information on healthy living, child abuse and neglect prevention, drowning prevention and more.

The council is a nonprofit that assists EMS providers and hospitals with the development of trauma and emergency health care systems in Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.

For more information, call 254-202-8740.