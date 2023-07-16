The Salvation Army is joining with local Walmart and H-E-B stores to collect back-to-school supplies from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4-6.

During the campaign, shoppers can purchase and drop off school supplies and other requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at Walmarts on Franklin Avenue and in Hewitt in yellow buses.

Waco H-E-B stores also will be collecting back-to-school donations for school supplies that will then be purchased for The Salvation Army to distribute. Shoppers can round up their bills, including curbside purchases, to donate throughout the month of August.

The goal is to provide new school supplies to 300-500 students in McLennan County, ensuring children have the supplies they need for success.