RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors is hosting its 31st annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

AmeriCorps Seniors will offer multiple free health screenings to participants, alongside free flu shots and COVID-19 immunizations with ID and either a Medicare or insurance card. At the fair, other exhibitors will share up-to-date information for senior adults, caregivers and the general public about their personal health.