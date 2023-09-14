RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors is hosting its 31st annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.
AmeriCorps Seniors will offer multiple free health screenings to participants, alongside free flu shots and COVID-19 immunizations with ID and either a Medicare or insurance card. At the fair, other exhibitors will share up-to-date information for senior adults, caregivers and the general public about their personal health.
If interested in exhibiting at the fair or for general questions, contact RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors at 254-299-8766.