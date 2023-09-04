RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors will hold its 31st annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Richland Mall.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors will offer multiple free health screenings to participants, alongside free flu shots and COVID-19 immunizations with I.D. and either Medicare or an insurance card. At the fair, other exhibitors will share up-to-date information for senior adults, caregivers and the general public about their personal health.