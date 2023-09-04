RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors will hold its 31st annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Richland Mall.
RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors will offer multiple free health screenings to participants, alongside free flu shots and COVID-19 immunizations with I.D. and either Medicare or an insurance card. At the fair, other exhibitors will share up-to-date information for senior adults, caregivers and the general public about their personal health.
If interested in exhibiting at the fair or for general questions, call RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors at 254299-8766.