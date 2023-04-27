Sheila Susan Lucas Sept. 22, 1965 Apr. 24, 2023

Sheila Lucas, 57, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023. The family invites you to join them for the Celebration of Life gathering in her honor on April 30, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. The gathering will include hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. We will be sharing photos and memorabilia as we fondly remember her beautiful, kindhearted soul and encourage those who attend to do the same.

Sheila was born September 22, 1965, at Fort Hood and grew up in Harker Heights. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1984 and then continued her education at Central Texas College, where she received a degree in nursing. Her career as a registered nurse, spanning over 37 years, included working at Baylor, Scott & White in Temple, and Ascension Providence in Waco. During those 37 years, she touched the lives of countless patients and coworkers, but what she was most proud of and brought her the most joy was her children and grandchildren. After the passing of her sister, Debra, she took on the role of surrogate mother and grandmother, known as "She-She" to her niece, Kayla Eckrich and great-nephew, Adrian Eckrich.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Backstrom; her father, Howard R. Eckrich; and sister, Debra Eckrich-Williams.

She is survived by her mother, Ilona H. Eckrich; brothers, Gilbert Eckrich and Robert Eckrich; sister, Amy Eckrich; sons, Kyle Backstrom, Kristopher Backstrom, and Joseph Lucas; daughters, Ashley Lucas, Roxanne Lucas and husband, Cobey; and grandchildren, Penelope Backstrom and Sebastian Graves.

Memorials may be made to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) at rarediseases.org in efforts to help fund research for POEMS syndrome.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.