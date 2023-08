Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave., will hold its annual new shoe drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, collecting new shoes for kids in the foster care system.

To take part, buy new shoes from kids size 7 to adult size 12, or gift cards to Amazon, Walmart or Target. Drop them off at Cultivate 7twelve, the Dunnam & Dunnam law firm at 4125 W. Waco Drive, or Pattillo Brown & Hill LLP at 401 W. Highway 6.