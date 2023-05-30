Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sidewalk chalk contest The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Live Well Waco Coalition are accepting submissions through June 5 for their Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course Challenge. Selected obstacle courses will be painted on a sidewalk in one of three local parks for all to enjoy.

To participate, draw an obstacle course with chalk on a sidewalk, or marker or crayons on paper or poster board. Create a starting point and ending point and add activities such as jump, spin, clap, hop, or hop on one foot in between. Creativity and imagination are encouraged.

To enter, submit a photo or photos of the course at www.surveymonkey.com/r/QNGS57K. Submissions can be made as a student, a class, a grade level, or as a community member.