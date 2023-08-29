Kendo classes for all skill levels are offered each Saturday at Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Kendo, the martial art of Japanese fencing, promotes physical, mental and cultural learning. Cost is $10 per month for students and $20 per month for adults.

Saturday class schedule is as follows: beginners from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and advanced 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To register, call 254-750-1956 or stop by the center in person.

