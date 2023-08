The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold fall semester registration at 9 a.m. Monday outside the sanctuary at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive.

The first fall rehearsal will follow at 9:30. The semester registration fee is $75.

Membership is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required. Anyone with a love of singing is welcome to join.

For more information, call 210-887-5370.