McLennan Community College's Small Business Development Center will host a networking forum for small businesses from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.

Dallas College's Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program will make a presentation at the event. The investment program offers education, capital and business services to support the growth of small businesses.

Participants can also learn about the McLennan Community Investment Fund, Startup Waco, the MCC center, local chambers of commerce and other business advocacy groups.

For more information, contact Frank Graves, dean of workforce and public service at MCC, at 254299-8126 or email fgraves@mclennan.edu.