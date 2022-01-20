A 66-year-old steam engine is removed from Lions Park this week to be placed into storage in a container as the city of Waco begins planning for a redevelopment of Kiddieland. A.H. "Smokey" Garland built the oil-fired miniature train in 1956 and served as its conductor for about 12 years at the Smokey Hollow Railroad in Cameron Park. The train was moved to Lions Park in 1976 and ran about five years until it was replaced by a new train and placed into a storage shed.
Smokey Hollow engine on the move as Kiddieland is cleared
