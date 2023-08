The Texas State Technical College culinary arts program has resumed serving weekly meals to the public.

The student-operated restaurant will feature a Southern brunch this week, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street.

The $15 three-course lunch includes starter, Entree and dessert. Advance reservations are required by emailing wacoculinary@tstc. edu, and all are welcome.

For more information, call 254867-4868.