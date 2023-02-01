Designers help hone home improvements

Between television shows, magazines and ideas on Pinterest, home improvement is often at the forefront of homeowners’ minds.

DesignCo, previously known as Design Super Store, is a full-service flooring and countertop installation company. It offers window treatments, area rugs, lighting options and more at its store at 5506 Franklin Ave.

The business is owned by Keith and Sherri Richbourg, who bought a small company in Bryan. In 2003, the company expanded into Waco, and in 2012 moved to its current location on Franklin Avenue and opened a granite shop.

In late 2021 the company changed its name from Design Super Store to DesignCo, a move made to better reflect its designer influence.

DesignCo has seven locations and more than 200 employees in Waco, Temple, Bryan, Abilene, Lubbock, Midland and San Angelo.

DesignCo now has its own flooring division, said general manager Rick Lane, providing epoxy flooring (becoming popular as a garage floor coating) and concrete staining and polishing.

“We are a one-stop shop for your home improvement needs,” he added.

At the store, customers can choose floor options such as tile, wood, vinyl, laminate, carpet and the increasingly popular LVP (luxury vinyl plank).

“We can handle all projects, from little to large,” Lane said. The company has five designers on staff to assist customers with making their home improvement projects a reality.

At the store, customers can view 50 stone slabs on display that can inform their decisions for countertops.

Countertop options include granite, marble, quartz and quartzite. Quartz is a manmade material while quartzite is natural stone that began as sandstone but under heat and pressure is fused with quartz crystals.

DesignCo offers installation of countertops and flooring.

The store likewise has a wealth of lighting options with more than 200 lighting products on display.

All the popular lighting brands are represented at DesignCo, however, it does not offer installation on lighting products.

DesignCo can be found at booths 701, 703, 800 and 802.

Other vendors to visit with home improvement services are Cabinets to Go in booth 808, Expo Home Improvement in booths 918-920, and Statewide Remodeling in booths 805-807.