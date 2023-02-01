Hot tubs, swim spas great addition for outdoor living

Enjoying outdoor activities without having to leave the house is easy to do with options available at places like Paradise Spas & Outdoor Living.

The business has 30 hot tubs and swim spas on display at its 10,000-square-foot showroom at 6931 Woodway Drive, which opened in October.

Paradise Spas & Outdoor Living has been in Central Texas and at the Home Products Show for 13 years, said sales manager Tyson Musser, but now it has a brick-and-mortar building where customers can see first-hand the variety of hot tubs and swim spas available.

“We have every price range, size and features covered,” Musser said. “We have an option for everyone.”

Paradise Spas & Outdoor Living carries Master Spas, the largest manufacturer of swim spas and the only one that makes mineral-based hot tubs.

“It infuses minerals into the water, which is especially good for therapy,” Musser said.

Swim spas are becoming more popular, he noted, adding that unlike a traditional pool, which can used only about five months out of the year when it’s warm, these can be used year-round.

“You have a year-round option for heated water therapy or for swimming; you can swim against the swim jets,” he said.

People are getting swim spas to improve their overall health and wellness at home while taking advantage of outdoor living, Musser said.

Swim spas are more affordable than a traditional swimming pool, he added, which is another factor in some customers making the decision to go with their products.

Other products

The store has more than hot tubs and swim spas, however. It also carries high-end patio furniture, infrared and traditional saunas, and outdoor kitchens.

The outdoor kitchens start as a modular island with a grill, side burner and refrigerator, but can expanded with items such as a sink or pizza oven.

“You can build your own (outdoor kitchen),” Musser said.

Paradise Spas & Outdoor Living is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The weekend hours usually enable couples and families to view the products together and make the decision on what they want, he said.

During the Home Products Show it will offer special packages for the outdoor kitchens and patio furniture as well as financing deals.

Paradise Spas & Outdoor Living will be in section 901 to 1000.

Other related vendors to visit are Austin-Closs Co. in booth 403 and Patio Enclosures by Great Day Improvements in booth 414.