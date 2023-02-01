New, antique vehicles will be on display

While there will be home products galore, both new and vintage vehicles will be on display at the Home Products Show.

Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat returns with a variety of cars and trucks for display.

“The Home Products Show is a great place for people to go out and see what’s out in the marketplace,” said Ted Teague, general manager of Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat.

Teague couldn’t promise what all his dealership would have on display, as that might change based on availability. But expect a mix of cars, trucks and SUVs at the show.

“As long as I have them available, we’ll have them on display,” he said.

Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat carries the popular Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit and Wrangler, as well as the Pacifica Hybrid. Electric vehicles and hybrids will be part of the display, he said.

The two-day show will have more than just new vehicles. Part of The Base will be dedicated to an antique car show, giving visitors a look at the past as well as the present.

“There will be a little bit of everything at the home show,” Teague said.