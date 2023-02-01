Pandemic-driven home, garden trends to continue

The home and garden boom that started with more people staying at home during the pandemic will continue in 2023, according to the editors of Home, Garden and Homestead.

“Millions of Americans are creating home sanctuaries and lush backyard gardens as they enjoy their own homemade retreats,” said Randy Schultz, content editor for Home, Garden and Homestead.

“The top five home and garden trends for 2023 will encourage homeowners and renters to spend even more time at home.”

Trend #1:

Tropical houseplant jungle

The houseplant boom will continue throughout 2023, as more households add tropical and exotic plants to their indoor spaces.

There’s nothing wrong with a potted pothos or a peace lily, but indoor gardeners are increasingly adding more exotic varieties.

Sales are booming at Logee’s Tropical Plants in Connecticut. What’s selling are fruiting, rare and tropical plants that can be grown indoors in containers. One example is the Sweet Orange “Cipo” — an orange tree with a weeping growth habit that makes it perfect for growing in a hanging basket.

Also popular are indoor lemon trees, flowering ginger plants and jasmine plants that produce fragrant flowers.

Trend #2:

Meadow gardens go mainstream As lawns get downsized and fussy flowers have fallen out of favor, America is in a mini meadow boom.

Meadows consist of wildflower plants, which can be easily grown from seed. The flowers are gorgeous, and they help feed and sustain native pollinators.

According to Mike “The Seed Man” Lizotte, author of “Mini Meadows,” anyone can grow a mini meadow. All you need is a few square feet of garden space in a sunny location.

To plant a mini meadow, read the tips for planting a mini meadow garden and buy high-quality seeds.

Trend #3:

Natural, chemical-free

environment Younger homeowners have fully embraced the “organic lifestyle,” which is founded upon a chemical-free environment in their homes and gardens.

Indoors, all-natural and homemade cleaning products have replaced products that contain harmful chemicals. The same is true for pest control methods used inside the home and outdoors.

For example, instead of using harsh chemicals to control fungus gnats in potted plants, a natural bacterium called BTI is being used to naturally kill the fungus gnat larvae. BTI products like Mosquito Bits are easy to use and free of chemicals.

In the garden, homemade compost is replacing chemical-based fertilizers in vegetable plots. Chemical-free products such as Mosquito Dunks kill mosquitoes and Summit Year-Round Oil (an organic horticultural oil) kills aphids, spider mites, white flies and other common plant pests.

Trend #4:

Clean cordless

electric tools The modern home combines a love for the latest technology with a newfound appreciation for battery-powered tools.

Sales of efficient cordless electric vacuum cleaners are growing. Outside, gasoline-powered tools that emit pollution are being ditched for battery-powered lawn mowers and even cordless electric chain saws.

“Electric cars are making headlines, but the switch to battery-powered lawn and garden tools has already reached critical mass in the suburbs,” Schultz said. “Once you use a cordless electric lawn mower or string trimmer, there’s no going back to gasoline-powered tools.”

Trend #5:

Homestead values

in the suburbs Nothing demonstrates the suburban dream of homesteading like having a few chickens in the backyard. The millennial generation has embraced the practice of building a small chicken coop and keeping a small flock of egg-laying hens.

“It might not be possible to be truly self-sufficient in a suburban home, but that doesn’t stop families from planting vegetable gardens and keeping chickens,” Schultz said. “The dream of suburban homesteading is alive and well, and ‘chicken ladies’ are the new ‘cat ladies.’”

HomeGardenandHomestead.com is an online source for information about homes, gardens and homesteads of all sizes. The website posts stories about gardening, DIY projects, home improvements, home technology, backyard chickens, eco-friendly pest control, homesteading and more.