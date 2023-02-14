With a record number of job openings, employers need to rethink and use new ways to find their next employee.

WacoTribJobs.com and Jobcase are offering two free seminars about current labor conditions, the overall state of recruitment and how best to navigate to attract the right candidate to a specific job.

The in-person events are Wednesday, March 1, at Aloft Waco Baylor hotel at 900 S. 11th St., Waco. Participants can attend either a morning or afternoon session. The morning session is from 9 to 10 a.m. and the afternoon session is from 3 to 4 p.m.

The Waco Tribune-Herald marketing team continues to focus on helping businesses fill their job openings. The shortages in labor and talent continue to make it challenging for employers but not impossible. There are now a number of digital products offered by the Waco Tribune-Herald that can attract passive job seekers.

You may register for either seminar today at http://go.wacotrib.com/Recruitment.